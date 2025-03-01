Folklore is a tale woven in fabric, a reflection of memories, heritage, and handcrafted fashion statement

Stories have always been our bridge to the past, a source of wisdom, wonder, and connection. They breathe life into history, shape identities, and evoke emotions that transcend time. Now, imagine wearing outfits that tell stories — one spun from heritage, artistry, and timeless traditions. Roza Pret’s latest collection, Folklore, weaves memories, heritage, and handcrafted artistry into fabrics, bringing tales to life through every intricate thread — a celebration of tradition draped in elegance.

The co-founder Pankaj Grover tells us, “Inspired by vintage florals, delicate heirloom embroidery, and the quiet charm of nature, this collection is about more than just clothing.” According to him, it is a feeling of warmth, familiarity, and effortless grace. “Each piece is designed to move with you, becoming a part of your story, meant to be worn and cherished beyond seasons, ” he adds.

The brand’s design language is rooted in quiet sophistication. They create designs that feel effortless yet deeply personal. Pankaj shares, “We believe in the poetry of minimalism, where delicate embroidery, soft textures, and fluid silhouettes create a sense of ease. Every design carries a whisper of nostalgia, a gentle nod to tradition, and timeless elegance that lingers.”