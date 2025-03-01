Folklore is a tale woven in fabric, a reflection of memories, heritage, and handcrafted fashion statement

Stories have always been our bridge to the past, a source of wisdom, wonder, and connection. They breathe life into history, shape identities, and evoke emotions that transcend time. Now, imagine wearing outfits that tell stories — one spun from heritage, artistry, and timeless traditions. Roza Pret’s latest collection, Folklore, weaves memories, heritage, and handcrafted artistry into fabrics, bringing tales to life through every intricate thread — a celebration of tradition draped in elegance.
The co-founder Pankaj Grover tells us, “Inspired by vintage florals, delicate heirloom embroidery, and the quiet charm of nature, this collection is about more than just clothing.” According to him, it is a feeling of warmth, familiarity, and effortless grace. “Each piece is designed to move with you, becoming a part of your story, meant to be worn and cherished beyond seasons, ” he adds.
The brand’s design language is rooted in quiet sophistication. They create designs that feel effortless yet deeply personal. Pankaj shares, “We believe in the poetry of minimalism, where delicate embroidery, soft textures, and fluid silhouettes create a sense of ease. Every design carries a whisper of nostalgia, a gentle nod to tradition, and timeless elegance that lingers.”
For Folklore , they chose breathable linens, soft cotton-silk blends, and handwoven fabrics — natural, light, and designed to feel like second skin. The palette, he says, is soft yet grounded — muted ivories, faded rose, sage greens, and sunlit ochres, shades that feel like they belong to a different time yet remain eternally relevant. “These colours were chosen for their quiet depth, evoking a sense of calm, nostalgia, and effortless beauty,” he says.
Elevated by exquisite threadwork and hand-drawn motifs, Folklore is designed for moments, not just occasions. One can find flowing kurtas, relaxed co-ord sets, and embroidered tunics — each piece meant to be worn with ease, whether it’s a quiet morning at home, an intimate gathering, or a day that asks for quiet confidence.
Mentioning two pieces from Folklore, Pankaj says, “The Zaira long kurta set, made from habutai silk, drapes gracefully with watercolour florals and delicate gold tassels perfect for adding a subtle elegance to any festive occasion.” Whereas, the Bergamot kurta set combines hand-drawn florals with soft colour accents, creating a timeless yet modern piece that effortlessly fits into any wardrobe.
Price starts at Rs 6,500.
Available online.