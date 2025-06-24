Dreamers redefines the boundaries of art, craft and social storytelling

When we think of home décor, what often comes to mind are creativity, aesthetics, and all things beautiful. But have you ever considered that it can go far beyond just visual appeal? At times, home décor can be dee ply thoughtful, so evocative and powerful that it stirs something within you. It can make you pause, reflect, and feel something far more profound than just admiration. Jaipur Rugs’ latest collection, Dreamers, created in collaboration with Chandigarh-based textile artist Gurjeet Singh, embodies this idea. Hand-knotted with emotional depth and lived experiences, each piece, crafted by artisans from villages and Jaipur Jail, transforms home décor into a narrative of resilience and hope.
The artist Gurjeet narrates, “I was invited by Jaipur Rugs to visit them for a residency and, through personal conversations, shared meals, and quiet moments, I came face-to-face with the emotional undercurrents and unspoken realities of the artisans’ lives.” What stood out to him were the complex intersections of gender, class, and culture, factors that not only shape their craft but deeply influence their everyday existence. “What moved me most was their quiet yearning for freedom, hope, ambition, and self-expression. Through this body of work, I wanted to give form to those unspoken dreams and honour the artisans’ rightful place in our cultural narrative,” he explains.
Dreamers features a combination of handmade rugs, sculptures, art installations or wall hangings, that delve into themes central to Gurjeet’s artistic practice — identity, freedom, ambition, and the quiet defiance of dreaming amidst societal constraints. “These ideas continue to resonate with me as they mirror the lived realities of those whose voices often remain unheard.”
Crafted from upcycled silk saris and repurposed carpets salvaged from a factory fire, Dreamers is rooted in sustainability and emotional storytelling. Gurjeet says, “I believe discarded material hold hidden stories; by giving them new life, I hope to reflect the personal emotions we often leave unspoken.” The colours and patterns were developed in close collaboration with the artisans, with much of the process unfolding intuitively. “I wanted them to experience the same creative freedom I cherish, making this a truly shared expression,” he adds.
Speaking about the collaboration, the director at Jaipur Rugs, Rutvi Chaudhary, shares, “We believe creativity has the power to heal, transform, and reconnect people with a sense of purpose, and this partnership brought that belief to life in the most profound way.” He continues that the project served as a powerful reminder that art doesn’t belong solely to galleries or design studios, it also thrives in the most unexpected places and in the hands of those whose voices are often overlooked.
