Dreamers redefines the boundaries of art, craft and social storytelling

When we think of home décor, what often comes to mind are creativity, aesthetics, and all things beautiful. But have you ever considered that it can go far beyond just visual appeal? At times, home décor can be dee ply thoughtful, so evocative and powerful that it stirs something within you. It can make you pause, reflect, and feel something far more profound than just admiration. Jaipur Rugs’ latest collection, Dreamers, created in collaboration with Chandigarh-based textile artist Gurjeet Singh, embodies this idea. Hand-knotted with emotional depth and lived experiences, each piece, crafted by artisans from villages and Jaipur Jail, transforms home décor into a narrative of resilience and hope.

Through this body of work, the artist wanted to give form to those unspoken dreams and honour the artisans’ rightful place in our cultural narrative

The artist Gurjeet narrates, “I was invited by Jaipur Rugs to visit them for a residency and, through personal conversations, shared meals, and quiet moments, I came face-to-face with the emotional undercurrents and unspoken realities of the artisans’ lives.” What stood out to him were the complex intersections of gender, class, and culture, factors that not only shape their craft but deeply influence their everyday existence. “What moved me most was their quiet yearning for freedom, hope, ambition, and self-expression. Through this body of work, I wanted to give form to those unspoken dreams and honour the artisans’ rightful place in our cultural narrative,” he explains.