Clean cuts and quiet luxury: ARKS SS25 is all about effortless summer style

“We have blended classic design with modern sensibility, creating pieces that feel both timeless and relevant. The emphasis has been on quality craftsmanship and seasonless silhouettes, with subtle refinements in fit and finish to ensure every garment feels fresh yet enduring,” says Abhinav.

Each piece is meticulously constructed using premium materials like high-grade cotton, linen, and viscose, and features considered details—ribbed cuffs, tailored hems, and a calming palette of earthy neutrals that evoke understated elegance.

Some of the standout pieces from the collection include linen shirts and co-ords made from 100 per cent premium linen, summer sweatshirts, all-day joggers that translate across an am-to-pm look, linen and cargo shorts for the work-to-leisure transition, and cotton shackets for light summer layering.

“The SS’25 collection prioritises comfort by staying true to the brand’s core design ethos of subtlety and ease. Everyday essentials are crafted with classic cuts and premium materials, ensuring wearability and comfort are at the forefront. At the same time, the collection maintains a fashion-forward appeal through its timeless, minimalist aesthetic—marked by neutral palettes and refined detailing that elevate each piece beyond basic,” he says.

Prices start at Rs 1,299. Available online.

