Inspired by the richness of Indian heritage, Naveli is created for the modern bride

No matter where in the world one chooses to wander or settle, if you’re Indian at heart,that essence travels with you, quietly residing in your soul, reflected in your choices,especially in how you dress. Slipping into ethnic wear that echoes the warmth of tradition and the richness of cultural heritage can be very emotional. While modern fashion encourages experimentation, many still hold a soft corner for timeless silhouettes and artisanal craftsmanship. Even Indian brides continue to embrace the grandeur of tradition, finding joy in adorning ensembles that reflect their roots. Fashion brand DeepThee’s latest collection, Naveli describes this enduring connection, where heritage meets the elegance of today’s bride.

Naveli is for a woman who loves to dress up but refuses to compromise on comfort

The founder and creative director, Lakshmi Deepthi Pothineni, says, “This collection is inspired by the richness of Indian heritage, created with the modern bride in mind, a woman who loves to dress up but refuses to compromise on comfort.”

The outfits in Naveli come alive in a luxurious palette of deep reds, rich pinks, regal violets, and jewel tones, each hue exuding timeless opulence. Speaking about the fabrics, Lakshmi shares, “The edit includes handwoven Banarasi silks, jade weaves, and Chiniya silks, each carefully chosen for their elegance and texture.” Staying true to the brand’s signature, the collection is adorned with intricate hand-embroidered embellishments and thoughtfully placed detailing. “Naveli heavily features delicate embroideries crafted using techniques like pita and aari, brought to life by a skilled group of artisans from Bengal. Each piece is a testament to authenticity and the rich beauty of Indian craftsmanship,” she adds.