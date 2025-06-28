Inspired by the richness of Indian heritage, Naveli is created for the modern bride

No matter where in the world one chooses to wander or settle, if you’re Indian at heart,that essence travels with you, quietly residing in your soul, reflected in your choices,especially in how you dress. Slipping into ethnic wear that echoes the warmth of tradition and the richness of cultural heritage can be very emotional. While modern fashion encourages experimentation, many still hold a soft corner for timeless silhouettes and artisanal craftsmanship. Even Indian brides continue to embrace the grandeur of tradition, finding joy in adorning ensembles that reflect their roots. Fashion brand DeepThee’s latest collection, Naveli describes this enduring connection, where heritage meets the elegance of today’s bride.
The founder and creative director, Lakshmi Deepthi Pothineni, says, “This collection is inspired by the richness of Indian heritage, created with the modern bride in mind, a woman who loves to dress up but refuses to compromise on comfort.”
The outfits in Naveli come alive in a luxurious palette of deep reds, rich pinks, regal violets, and jewel tones, each hue exuding timeless opulence. Speaking about the fabrics, Lakshmi shares, “The edit includes handwoven Banarasi silks, jade weaves, and Chiniya silks, each carefully chosen for their elegance and texture.” Staying true to the brand’s signature, the collection is adorned with intricate hand-embroidered embellishments and thoughtfully placed detailing. “Naveli heavily features delicate embroideries crafted using techniques like pita and aari, brought to life by a skilled group of artisans from Bengal. Each piece is a testament to authenticity and the rich beauty of Indian craftsmanship,” she adds.
The drop presents a versatile array of silhouettes, from elegant saris and statement lehengas to halter-neck dresses and chic short kurtas. The collection’s adaptability makes it perfect for a range of occasions, be it mehendi, haldi, sangeet, or the wedding day itself. “Each piece is thoughtfully designed to feel occasion-appropriate, yet personal and distinctive, ensuring every bride finds something that resonates with her unique journey,” says Lakshmi.
While every piece in the collection carries its own charm, two standouts are the intricately hand-embroidered saris and the short kalidaar kurta set paired with tulip pants. “The latter, worn by Genelia D’Souza in Sitare Zameen Par, received immense love for its youthful charm and effortless grace,” shares the designer.
For Lakshmi, there’s strength in refinement and poise, an elegance that speaks louder than surface allure. She says, “This belief shapes every detail of Naveli,” she notes, “from the use of opulent Indian weaves and intricate handwork to the incorporation of fluid, contemporary cuts that bring ease and grace.”
Prices start at Rs 22,800.
Available online.
