A$AP Rocky and Christian Louboutin reimagine street uniforms as luxury statements at AWGE SS26

At the centre of this cultural remix was Christian Louboutin, whose distinctive footwear brought an extra layer of finesse. Lending its timeless savoir-faire to Rocky’s vision, Louboutin presented a curated selection of shoes — including the Miss Z line and the refined Greggo — all given a bespoke spin with AWGE charms designed by Pavē Niteō. Standouts included the Miss Z Mules and the Jane line, both reinterpreted with a gender-neutral aesthetic, a nod to the collection’s rejection of traditional categories. These weren’t just accessories; they were symbols — walking embodiments of a narrative where identity, resistance, and fashion converge.

This collaboration wasn't just about style; it was about storytelling. Louboutin’s legacy met AWGE’s rebellion, creating silhouettes that didn’t just walk the runway — they made statements. With OBLIGATORY FASHION, A$AP Rocky continues to blur the lines between fashion and commentary, proving once again that true luxury is no longer defined by heritage houses alone, but by the stories we choose to wear.