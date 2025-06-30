Queen’s Choice by DishiS Designer Jewellery is inspired by Mughal–era elegance and modern femininity

“The term Queen's Choice was conceived to pay respect to the inherent feelings of royalty and the integrity of all women,” says Dishi Somani, founder of DishiS. “It’s a reference to the power of royal women who valued individuality and beauty over conformity. This line is about empowering women to crown themselves—each piece is crafted to reflect self-confidence, poise, and the bold assertion of self.”

Striking a delicate balance between timeless heritage and modern minimalism, the designs are inspired by Mughal and Rajputana artistry—rich with jadau work, uncut stones, and traditional motifs—reimagined for today’s fast-paced lives. “It was a reflective and calculated exercise,” Dishi shares. “We made each piece wearable yet rooted, blending heritage elegance with the nuance and plurality modern womanhood calls for.”