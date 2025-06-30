Queen’s Choice by DishiS Designer Jewellery is inspired by Mughal–era elegance and modern femininity

DishiS Designer Jewellery unveils Queen’s Choice—a collection not just worn, but inhabited, a modern heirloom crafted for women who walk with the quiet authority of queens and the strength of centuries in their stride. Bold, elegant, and unapologetically regal, this curation brings together diamond-studded pendants, intricate bracelets, and cocktail rings that echo the splendor of India’s royal past while celebrating the confidence of today’s woman.
“The term Queen's Choice was conceived to pay respect to the inherent feelings of royalty and the integrity of all women,” says Dishi Somani, founder of DishiS. “It’s a reference to the power of royal women who valued individuality and beauty over conformity. This line is about empowering women to crown themselves—each piece is crafted to reflect self-confidence, poise, and the bold assertion of self.”
Striking a delicate balance between timeless heritage and modern minimalism, the designs are inspired by Mughal and Rajputana artistry—rich with jadau work, uncut stones, and traditional motifs—reimagined for today’s fast-paced lives. “It was a reflective and calculated exercise,” Dishi shares. “We made each piece wearable yet rooted, blending heritage elegance with the nuance and plurality modern womanhood calls for.”
Think cultured pearls in hypoallergenic 22kt gold alloys, emerald greens, wine reds, and vintage gold finishes. “Motifs draw from ancient flower vines and crescent shapes,” she explains, “while modernity appears through matte finishes and layered elements. It’s a syncretism of eras.”
Among standout pieces is the Zelal Diamond Ring. “It’s made in 18kt rose gold, centered around a glowing round diamond,” Dishi says. “Every curve was perfected to strike a balance between sophistication and wearability.”
Queen’s Choice also celebrates the intangible—grace, strength, and individuality—through off-center gemstone settings, unexpected combinations, and airy silhouettes. “Some pieces whisper refinement; others thunder mastery,” she notes. “It’s about turning the inner beauty of every woman outward.”
Crafted through a confluence of artisanal traditions—Jaipur’s polki, Delhi’s meenakari, and Kolkata’s filigree—the collection offers couture-like finish with everyday comfort. “We wanted heirlooms that transcend fashion—light, luxurious, and long-lasting,” says Dishi.
Rooted in Mughal geometry and Rajput motifs, the collection also blends seamlessly into contemporary life. “It’s not just occasion wear,” Dishi insists. “It’s about adding a splash of royalty to everyday moments.”
With ethical sourcing, eco-conscious packaging, and fair trade gemstones, Queen’s Choice is jewellery with conscience. “Each piece tells a story,” Dishi says. “It’s your crown. Your declaration. Your worth.”
Prices range from ₹4,200 to ₹1,25,000. Available online.
