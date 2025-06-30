Sirocco brings soft rebellion and designs inspired by the sands to life

The initial visual of a desert doesn’t scream beauty. At first glance, it can seem barren, quiet, almost empty. But when you look closely, you begin to notice its charm — the resilient cactus blooms, the soft ripples of sand, and the delicate way the wind leaves its mark. It’s a landscape where subtle details reveal themselves slowly.

Piri India’s new collection, Sirocco, finds inspiration in this understated elegance

Named after the warm Mediterranean winds, Sirocco evokes the very essence of these landscapes through its garments. “The soul of Sirocco goes beyond the name; it carries the feeling of the desert. Each piece is designed to echo that wind-kissed spirit — warm, fierce, and effortlessly elegant,” says Sravana Solanki, creative head at Piri India.