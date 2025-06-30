Sirocco brings soft rebellion and designs inspired by the sands to life

The initial visual of a desert doesn’t scream beauty. At first glance, it can seem barren, quiet, almost empty. But when you look closely, you begin to notice its charm — the resilient cactus blooms, the soft ripples of sand, and the delicate way the wind leaves its mark. It’s a landscape where subtle details reveal themselves slowly.
Named after the warm Mediterranean winds, Sirocco evokes the very essence of these landscapes through its garments. “The soul of Sirocco goes beyond the name; it carries the feeling of the desert. Each piece is designed to echo that wind-kissed spirit — warm, fierce, and effortlessly elegant,” says Sravana Solanki, creative head at Piri India.
The brand’s design language is built on what Sravana calls soft rebellion, it’s a protest against the fast, the overdone, and the artificial. “Our garments don’t scream; they hum. They are for those who grow, unravel, and re-bloom—just like nature does,” she elaborates.
The motifs in the collection bloom from the heart of the desert, where resilience and poetry intertwine. Drawing from cactus blossoms and the fluid dance of dunes rippling under soft winds, Sirocco captures the quiet strength and natural grace of this harsh yet beautiful landscape. Sculpted 3D leaves emerge unexpectedly from clean, structured silhouettes, much like vibrant succulents sprouting in barren lands, creating textural contrasts that run through the entire line.
Sirocco thrives on these contrasts. Airy organza floats beside structured satin, grounded by breezy nets. Soft pastel hues complement the textured surfaces, adding layered depth without overwhelming the eye. Some looks channel softness for daytime gatherings, while others offer bold structure for evening affairs. The thoughtful mix of fabrics reflects the dual nature of summer. The most memorable part of creating the collection was the playful, hands-on craftsmanship behind it. “We experimented with surface textures and unique materials — it’s funny how we ended up burning fabric to see if we could come up with new shapes for our embroidered flowers,” Sravana shares.
The signature 3D detailing is carefully sculpted by hand using leftover fabric scraps, transforming mindful design into visual art. The collection is versatile, featuring embroidered drapes, flowing gowns, lehengas, and contemporary pret wear that move easily between day weddings, evening soirées, and intimate celebrations. Many of the outfits are designed to be restyled, layered, or repurposed — making them timeless wardrobe companions.
While Sirocco nods to trends like quiet luxury and sculptural minimalism, it ultimately embodies Piri India’s core message ‘be soft but take up space.’
Prices start at Rs 46,000. Available online.
