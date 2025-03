Davis created the collection with comfort and fluidity in mind, drawing inspiration from Bausch's emotive dance. AP

Shearling was used as details on jackets and sheer dress inserts, contrasting stiffness with softness. AP

Flowing cashmere knit pieces were the highlight in body-clinging sheer gowns and bodysuit-legging combinations. AP

Drape-fall leather skirts and satin blouses brought in new, architectural shapes.

Slim monochrome cashmere suits, leather trousers with argyle sweaters, and fur bombers introduced versatility. AP

Ferragamo's red, a signature element, shone in gloves, almond-toe pumps, and dramatic feathery or sheer fringe dresses. AP