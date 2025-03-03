Dhruv Sehgal unveils flagship store in Delhi’s Defence Colony

Dhruv Sehgal opens his flagship store in Defence Colony, marking a new chapter in Delhi’s luxury menswear scene. The 2,400-sq ft space serves as more than just a retail location; it embodies his philosophy of craftsmanship and attention to detail.

“More than a store, it represents our dedication to quality and individuality,” says Dhruv, whose approach to fashion blends art with precision. Inside, the store offers a subtle, understated luxury, with carefully chosen materials and a fitting room designed to provide privacy and a personalised experience.

At the center of the space is a focus on craftsmanship, with the revival of canvas stitching—a technique Dhruv has brought back. His collections feature Italian designs using rare fabrics like Zegna and Scabal, which speak to a quiet yet distinct elegance. For the first time, clients can witness the creation process firsthand through on-the-spot embroidery and trial fittings.