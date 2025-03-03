Dhruv Sehgal unveils flagship store in Delhi’s Defence Colony

Dhruv Sehgal opens his flagship store in Defence Colony, marking a new chapter in Delhi’s luxury menswear scene. The 2,400-sq ft space serves as more than just a retail location; it embodies his philosophy of craftsmanship and attention to detail.
“More than a store, it represents our dedication to quality and individuality,” says Dhruv, whose approach to fashion blends art with precision. Inside, the store offers a subtle, understated luxury, with carefully chosen materials and a fitting room designed to provide privacy and a personalised experience.
At the center of the space is a focus on craftsmanship, with the revival of canvas stitching—a technique Dhruv has brought back. His collections feature Italian designs using rare fabrics like Zegna and Scabal, which speak to a quiet yet distinct elegance. For the first time, clients can witness the creation process firsthand through on-the-spot embroidery and trial fittings.
Each design is produced in a limited quantity, with only three pieces made per season, elevating each garment to the status of a collectible. The store's staff consists solely of fashion designers, not salespeople, fostering a space where customers can engage in meaningful conversations about style and identity.
Dhruv’s journey from a small kiosk to a flagship location reflects the growing recognition of modern Indian masculinity and its evolving relationship with fashion. The opening of this store is a step towards bringing his vision to a broader audience, with plans for further expansions in cities like Hyderabad, Ludhiana, and Mumbai.
This store isn’t just about shopping; it’s about a deeper connection to the craftsmanship and legacy of fashion. For those who view clothing as more than an accessory, Dhruv Sehgal’s flagship offers a space to experience it firsthand.