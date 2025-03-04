Madame unveils its winter coat collection for 2025

As the crisp winter air settles in, your coat is no longer just a necessity—it's the ultimate expression of your personal style. This season, Madame invites you to discover a stunning array of winter coats that seamlessly blend sophistication with comfort. These carefully crafted pieces will keep you warm, confident, and effortlessly stylish no matter the occasion. Explore the must-have selections from Madame’s latest collection, where timeless elegance meets modern innovation.
Parika Rawal, design head, Madame, gives us a low-down of the collection:
Winter coats are both a functional and fashion-forward choice—what inspired you to create a collection that balances sophistication with comfort this season?
At Madame, we understand that winter isn’t just a season—it’s a statement. The inspiration behind this collection comes from the modern individual who seeks versatility in every aspect of life. This person wants their winter coat to feel like a second skin—offering warmth without compromising on style. We wanted to blend timeless elegance with contemporary design, ensuring that every piece is as comfortable as it is chic. By combining classic tailoring with innovative fabrics, we've crafted coats that effortlessly transition from day to night.
The right winter coat can completely transform an outfit. What key design elements or features did you focus on to make each piece both stylish and practical for everyday wear?
Our focus was on three pillars — structure, material, and functionality. The structured silhouettes with clean lines create a refined look, while premium insulating fabrics such as wool blends and faux fur linings provide warmth and comfort. We’ve incorporated practical features like adjustable belts, oversized pockets, and detachable hoods to ensure each coat is adaptable to different weather conditions and styling needs. Fashion-forward elements like statement buttons, contrast stitching, asymmetrical cuts, and faux fur collars elevate the look, making these coats suitable for both casual and formal wear.
Who do you envision wearing these coats? Is there a particular lifestyle or look you’re designing for this season’s collection?
Our winter coat collection is for the confident, style-savvy individual who values both fashion and function. Whether you're a young professional navigating an urban lifestyle, a traveller exploring chilly destinations, or someone attending social events in colder climates, these coats are made to complement any wardrobe. The look is sophisticated yet effortless—perfect for those who want to exude confidence and stay cozy without sacrificing style.
With so many options out there, what sets Madame’s winter coat collection apart from others on the market in terms of style, craftsmanship, and wearability?
Madame’s winter coat collection stands out due to its perfect blend of modern design and timeless appeal. Every piece is meticulously crafted with attention to detail, from the stitching to the hardware, ensuring premium quality. Our coats are not only stylish but also versatile, offering durability, comfort, and adaptability for every occasion. What truly sets us apart is our ability to fuse practicality with bold design elements—unique textures, striking colour palettes, and versatile cuts—making each coat a true statement piece.
How do you see the role of outerwear evolving in winter fashion—has the focus shifted more toward statement pieces, or is there still a balance with classic, timeless styles?
Outerwear is becoming the centerpiece of winter fashion. With so many people focused on their coats as the first thing others notice in colder months, statement pieces are undeniably gaining popularity. However, there’s still room for balance with classic, timeless designs. This season, we’ve aimed to strike the perfect harmony, incorporating modern details into traditional silhouettes. Coats are no longer just functional—they’ve evolved into a form of self-expression, allowing wearers to experiment with bold designs while still embracing staple pieces for the long term.
Price starts at ₹4,999. Available online.
Email: manuvipin@newindianexpress.com