Madame unveils its winter coat collection for 2025

As the crisp winter air settles in, your coat is no longer just a necessity—it's the ultimate expression of your personal style. This season, Madame invites you to discover a stunning array of winter coats that seamlessly blend sophistication with comfort. These carefully crafted pieces will keep you warm, confident, and effortlessly stylish no matter the occasion. Explore the must-have selections from Madame’s latest collection, where timeless elegance meets modern innovation.

Parika Rawal, design head, Madame, gives us a low-down of the collection:

Winter coats are both a functional and fashion-forward choice—what inspired you to create a collection that balances sophistication with comfort this season?

At Madame, we understand that winter isn’t just a season—it’s a statement. The inspiration behind this collection comes from the modern individual who seeks versatility in every aspect of life. This person wants their winter coat to feel like a second skin—offering warmth without compromising on style. We wanted to blend timeless elegance with contemporary design, ensuring that every piece is as comfortable as it is chic. By combining classic tailoring with innovative fabrics, we've crafted coats that effortlessly transition from day to night.