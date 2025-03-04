Spanish fashion brand Bershka makes India debut with its first store in Mumbai

Mumbai is witnessing a stylish shake-up as Bershka, the Spanish fashion retailer under Inditex—the parent company of Zara and Massimo Dutti—officially sets foot in India. The brand makes its highly anticipated debut with a flagship store at Phoenix Palladium Mall, Mumbai, marking a new chapter in the country’s ever-evolving fashion landscape.

Founded in 1998 in Spain, Bershka is known for its youthful, trend-driven styles that cater primarily to Gen Z and millennials. With a tech-forward retail experience and an affordable price point, the brand has already established a strong presence in global markets. Now, with its first-ever offline store spanning 4,596 sq. ft., Indian shoppers are getting their first taste of Bershka’s distinctive aesthetic in person.