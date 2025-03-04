Spanish fashion brand Bershka makes India debut with its first store in Mumbai

Mumbai is witnessing a stylish shake-up as Bershka, the Spanish fashion retailer under Inditex—the parent company of Zara and Massimo Dutti—officially sets foot in India. The brand makes its highly anticipated debut with a flagship store at Phoenix Palladium Mall, Mumbai, marking a new chapter in the country’s ever-evolving fashion landscape.
Founded in 1998 in Spain, Bershka is known for its youthful, trend-driven styles that cater primarily to Gen Z and millennials. With a tech-forward retail experience and an affordable price point, the brand has already established a strong presence in global markets. Now, with its first-ever offline store spanning 4,596 sq. ft., Indian shoppers are getting their first taste of Bershka’s distinctive aesthetic in person.
Walking into the store, the atmosphere is electric—upbeat pop music pulses softly in the background, setting the mood as shoppers browse through an eclectic mix of boldly printed tees, ripped jeans and iridescent accessories. Bershka’s diverse range includes collections for both men and women, as well as Bershka Teen. Beyond apparel, the store houses a striking selection of partywear, activewear and everyday wardrobe staples. Accessories are also a key highlight, with a range of handbags, caps and jewellery, alongside an even wider selection — including belts, hair accessories, socks, hats, beanies, and mobile accessories — available online.
The arrival of Bershka in India has been in the works for some time. IndiaRetailing first reported in December 2022 that Inditex was gearing up to introduce the brand following the impressive success of Zara and Massimo Dutti in the country. Now, with both a physical and online presence, Bershka is bringing its signature blend of high-energy fashion and digital innovation to Indian consumers.
The new Mumbai store integrates a seamless shopping experience with both traditional checkout counters and self-checkout drop-off points, ensuring a hassle-free purchase process. Adding to the excitement, the launch coincides with the introduction of the BERSHKA MMBRS loyalty programme, offering customers an array of exclusive benefits. Members gain early access to new collections, invitations to special events, birthday gifts, and exclusive giveaways, elevating the shopping experience beyond just fashion.