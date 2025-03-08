Dear Me is all about quiet conversations we have with our past, present, and future selves

Amidst the constant hustle and bustle of life, the power of silence and solitude is often overlooked. However, in the midst of chaos, carving out time for oneself is essential because before anything else, you must be in tune with yourself. Whether through art, movement, or simply pouring emotions onto paper, these moments of self-reflection allow for clarity, self-love, and renewal. Fashion brand Paeony’s latest collection Dear Me is a tribute to these sacred pauses.

The founder Karishma Shah tells us, “The edit was born from the idea of writing to oneself. It is about those quiet conversations we have with our past, present, and future selves — filled with memories, realisations, and dreams.” According to her, the name itself reflects the way letters to oneself begin: ‘Dear Me…’ personal, raw, and reflective.

One of the most special moments in creating the collection for Karishma was finalising the ombré dyeing process. “Watching the fabric slowly transition from one shade to another felt like watching time itself — one moment blending into the next, just like our own personal evolution,” she adds. Karishma conveys that Dear Me is for the woman who embraces herself in all shades — soft, strong, evolving.

Paeony, the brand, is a celebration of self-discovery and self-love, embracing the beauty in life’s imperfections. Every collection is designed to evoke a sense of comfort and belonging, making the wearer feel at home within themselves.

For Dear Me, they’ve used different kinds of handwoven linen, which is breathable, comfortable, and timeless. The colour palette, she says, was carefully chosen, so no matter which piece you pick, it can be styled in multiple ways. “The blend of indigo, purple, and evergreen feels vibrant but balanced — perfect for a modern yet understated look. And then you have the oversized sets in ivory and Santorini blue, which bring in that classy statement feels. The ombré combination of ash grey, olive green, and pale moss is timeless,” Karishma adds.