Inspired by the splendour of monuments, this collection breathes poetic new life into ancient motifs

Amer Fort, a majestic fusion of history and artistry, stands as a timeless testament to Rajasthan’s royal heritage. Intricate carvings, mirrorstudded halls, and vibrant colours highlight the craftsmanship of a bygone era. Inspired by this grandeur, the Amer collection by Eka seamlessly blends art, architecture, and nature, capturing the essence of Jaipur’s iconic fort.

“This collection brings to life the imaginative visions of a botanist’s field trip, observing the delicate shapes and colours of flowers; a painter’s depiction of natural beauty; an architect’s monumental vision; and a king’s dream of a gate that welcomes gods, demons, commoners, and lovers alike,” says Rina Singh, founder of Eka.

Floral elements, inspired by the fort’s hand-painted walls, symbolise growth and beauty, while architectural patterns take cues from the Sheesh Mahal’s intricate collages and the ornate designs of Ganga Pol, reflecting symmetry and splendour. Circular motifs represent the interconnectedness of life and the brand’s commitment to sustainability.