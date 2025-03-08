Inspired by the splendour of monuments, this collection breathes poetic new life into ancient motifs

Amer Fort, a majestic fusion of history and artistry, stands as a timeless testament to Rajasthan’s royal heritage. Intricate carvings, mirrorstudded halls, and vibrant colours highlight the craftsmanship of a bygone era. Inspired by this grandeur, the Amer collection by Eka seamlessly blends art, architecture, and nature, capturing the essence of Jaipur’s iconic fort.
“This collection brings to life the imaginative visions of a botanist’s field trip, observing the delicate shapes and colours of flowers; a painter’s depiction of natural beauty; an architect’s monumental vision; and a king’s dream of a gate that welcomes gods, demons, commoners, and lovers alike,” says Rina Singh, founder of Eka.
Floral elements, inspired by the fort’s hand-painted walls, symbolise growth and beauty, while architectural patterns take cues from the Sheesh Mahal’s intricate collages and the ornate designs of Ganga Pol, reflecting symmetry and splendour. Circular motifs represent the interconnectedness of life and the brand’s commitment to sustainability.
“Amer is about redefining heritage — celebrating Indian crafts while breathing new life into traditions and highlighting rebirth and renewal,” Rina explains. This theme is metaphorically explored through the idea of circularity, where old garments are reimagined and repurposed, mirroring Amer Fort’s timeless grandeur and Eka’s sustainable ethos.
The collection features a rich blend of handloom cotton silk, handloom linen, and cotton-linen blends, along with gauze textiles and delicate organza for layering. “The colour palette is inspired by Amer Fort’s summer hues — terracotta, muted pinks, soft yellows, cream, and sandstone tones — accented with vibrant shades that echo the fort’s floral motifs,” Rina shares. Layered silhouettes, including flowing tunics, easy kurtas, and breezy kaftans, exude effortless elegance, making the collection perfect for relaxed, everyday luxury.
The design journey began with a research trip to Amer. “Though I had visited before, experiencing it with the entire team brought fresh perspectives,” Rina recalls. The team explored motifs, colours, and architectural details, documenting their inspirations through photographs and sketches. Upon returning, each designer submitted their interpretation, revealing a striking variety of artistic perspectives. “It was a revelation to witness how differently everyone interpreted the same imagery,” she adds. These inspirations were then transformed into hand-painted motifs, digitally illustrated, and carved into wooden blocks for printing. The result is a collection that beautifully merges ethnic and folk influences with a modern, vibrant colour sensibility.
The Amer collection celebrates craftsmanship and storytelling, empowering women to express themselves through timeless pieces. “This collection speaks to the beauty of self-expression through artisanal craftsmanship,” Rina concludes.