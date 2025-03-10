Geet blends the soul of Indian classical music with luxurious textiles

Some stories are told in words; others are woven into fabric. India’s rich textile and embroidery traditions have been passed down through generations, carrying the soul of artistry, culture, and identity. But with fast fashion and mass production taking over, these intricate crafts risk fading into history. Keeping them alive isn’t just about nostalgia — it’s about honouring artisans, preserving heritage, and ensuring that handcrafted beauty continues to thrive in today’s world.
That’s exactly what Studio Bagechaa aims to do with Geet, a collection that transforms the essence of Indian classical music into fashion. “We believe in evolving traditions — celebrating individuality while staying deeply rooted in India’s craft heritage. Our designs reflect strength and grace, mirroring the many facets of the Indian woman,” says designer Shilpi Gotewala.
Geet, meaning ‘melody’ in Hindi, captures the fluidity of music through flowing silhouettes and intricate craftsmanship. Mughal inspired embroidery and the rare art of succha gota pay homage to the brand’s family heritage. “The vision was to create a line that feels classic yet contemporary— ideal for celebrations and special occasions,” says Shilpi. Luxurious fabrics like cotton silk, Chanderi, and organza come alive in soft pastel hues, mirroring the gentle essence of a musical raga.
Signature pieces from Geet include the Mughal-inspired lehenga adorned with intricate succha gota work, perfect for festive occasions; pastel-hued kaftans for intimate gatherings; and tunic and kurta sets featuring delicate threadwork and soft silhouettes. “Designing the collection was a journey of artistic exploration and cultural revival. The challenge was in translating intricate Mughal jharokha motifs into fluid silhouettes, ensuring movement much like a raga,” Shilpi explains.
Focusing on sustainability, each piece in the collection is designed to be cherished across generations, preserving traditional techniques while adapting them for modern wear. “Reviving succha gota and using handwoven fabrics like Chanderi reflect our commitment to conscious craftsmanship and supporting artisanal communities,” says Shilpi.
With Geet, the brand crafts a delicate balance between heritage and modernity. Whether it’s a breezy kaftan for a spring soirée or an intricately embroidered sharara for a festive celebration, the collection embodies timeless grace with a contemporary edge.
Price starts at INR 18,000. Available online.