Geet blends the soul of Indian classical music with luxurious textiles

Some stories are told in words; others are woven into fabric. India’s rich textile and embroidery traditions have been passed down through generations, carrying the soul of artistry, culture, and identity. But with fast fashion and mass production taking over, these intricate crafts risk fading into history. Keeping them alive isn’t just about nostalgia — it’s about honouring artisans, preserving heritage, and ensuring that handcrafted beauty continues to thrive in today’s world.

That’s exactly what Studio Bagechaa aims to do with Geet, a collection that transforms the essence of Indian classical music into fashion. “We believe in evolving traditions — celebrating individuality while staying deeply rooted in India’s craft heritage. Our designs reflect strength and grace, mirroring the many facets of the Indian woman,” says designer Shilpi Gotewala.