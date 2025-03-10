This edit is an ode to the legendary artist Zarina Hashmi, whose work explored themes of migration and more

Art has a wondrous way of transporting us — unfolding stories, revealing histories, and introducing us to remarkable souls. It informs, inspires, and resonates, often in ways words cannot. Sometimes, art is born from deeply personal experiences, a catharsis for emotions too vast to contain. Other times, we turn to it for solace, for relatability, or simply to learn and marvel at the world through another’s eyes. Past Modern presents Zarina — a collection inspired by the Indian-American artist Zarina Hashmi.

The founder, Shivang Chandna says, “Zarina’s work explored themes of migration, memory, and home. Inspired by her deeply personal yet universally resonant storytelling, this collection captures the essence of movement, belonging, and displacement.” He agrees that Zarina’s artistic vocabulary — minimalist woodblock prints, architectural compositions, and poetic cartography — translates seamlessly into wearable art.

Diving deep, he explains, “We were particularly moved by her use of geometry, her reverence for personal spaces, and the symbolism of borders and thresholds.” The collection, according to him, reflects these motifs through intricate Bagru block prints, carefully structured yet fluid silhouettes, and a palette that speaks to nostalgia, resilience, and timeless beauty. Just as Zarina’s work defied physical and emotional boundaries, this collection seeks to create pieces that are both rooted in tradition and universally wearable.

Past Modern blends heritage with contemporary aesthetics, crafting artistic narratives inspired by culture, memory, and craftsmanship. With a focus on minimalism, geometric patterns, and a refined colour palette, the brand merges Eastern and Western influences into timeless silhouettes.