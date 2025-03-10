This edit is an ode to the legendary artist Zarina Hashmi, whose work explored themes of migration and more

Art has a wondrous way of transporting us — unfolding stories, revealing histories, and introducing us to remarkable souls. It informs, inspires, and resonates, often in ways words cannot. Sometimes, art is born from deeply personal experiences, a catharsis for emotions too vast to contain. Other times, we turn to it for solace, for relatability, or simply to learn and marvel at the world through another’s eyes. Past Modern presents Zarina — a collection inspired by the Indian-American artist Zarina Hashmi.
The founder, Shivang Chandna says, “Zarina’s work explored themes of migration, memory, and home. Inspired by her deeply personal yet universally resonant storytelling, this collection captures the essence of movement, belonging, and displacement.” He agrees that Zarina’s artistic vocabulary — minimalist woodblock prints, architectural compositions, and poetic cartography — translates seamlessly into wearable art.
Diving deep, he explains, “We were particularly moved by her use of geometry, her reverence for personal spaces, and the symbolism of borders and thresholds.” The collection, according to him, reflects these motifs through intricate Bagru block prints, carefully structured yet fluid silhouettes, and a palette that speaks to nostalgia, resilience, and timeless beauty. Just as Zarina’s work defied physical and emotional boundaries, this collection seeks to create pieces that are both rooted in tradition and universally wearable.
Past Modern blends heritage with contemporary aesthetics, crafting artistic narratives inspired by culture, memory, and craftsmanship. With a focus on minimalism, geometric patterns, and a refined colour palette, the brand merges Eastern and Western influences into timeless silhouettes.
In terms of fabrics, they used handwoven textiles that align with the tactile quality of Zarina’s etchings and prints. “The collection features linen for its breathability and raw, organic appeal, Chanderi for its delicate translucence, mirroring the fragility and depth in Zarina’s work and solid cotton for its durability and structured elegance,” adds Shivang.
The colour palette of Zarina is rooted in earthy, monochromatic tones such as black, white, and soft neutrals. These hues reflect Zarina’s restrained aesthetic and the timeless simplicity of her compositions. Shivang expresses, “Earth tones, such as muted browns and deep indigos, are drawn from natural dyes like pomegranate, turmeric, and madder, reinforcing our commitment to sustainability.”
The collection features halter tops with neckties for a structured yet modern drape, flowing dresses that embody the rhythm of Zarina’s art, effortlessly chic co-ord sets for any occasion, and versatile long- and half-sleeve shirts that make striking standalone pieces or elegant layers.
Rs 1,250 upwards. Available online.