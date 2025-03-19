Bohemian Rhapsody: This spring/summer collection celebrates the spirit of feminine freedom

Step into a spring where the boundaries of femininity are pushed and celebrated, where every piece tells a story of vibrant moods, shifting sensibilities, and diverse identities. H&M’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection is an electrifying exploration of what it means to be a woman today — capturing the essence of freedom, confidence and timeless style.

The collection evokes a dreamy, nostalgic mood

This collection unfolds in two distinct yet complementary chapters, each one a tribute to the multifaceted beauty of contemporary femininity. The first drop transports us into an air of ethereal bohemia, blending festival spirit with city sophistication, all while drawing inspiration from the icons of fashion history. From the sweeping blouses of glam rock legends to the fluid, androgynous appeal of the New Romantics, this drop offers a fresh, fearless take on Spring style.

“We were inspired by different stages and moments of women’s lives, embracing the full spectrum of femininity. Our goal was to create pieces that radiate energy and light, offering a sense of escape through beautiful bohemia, rock icon influences, and the carefree freedom of festivals,” explains Eliana Masgalos, Design Director at H&M.