Bohemian Rhapsody: This spring/summer collection celebrates the spirit of feminine freedom
Step into a spring where the boundaries of femininity are pushed and celebrated, where every piece tells a story of vibrant moods, shifting sensibilities, and diverse identities. H&M’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection is an electrifying exploration of what it means to be a woman today — capturing the essence of freedom, confidence and timeless style.
The collection evokes a dreamy, nostalgic mood
This collection unfolds in two distinct yet complementary chapters, each one a tribute to the multifaceted beauty of contemporary femininity. The first drop transports us into an air of ethereal bohemia, blending festival spirit with city sophistication, all while drawing inspiration from the icons of fashion history. From the sweeping blouses of glam rock legends to the fluid, androgynous appeal of the New Romantics, this drop offers a fresh, fearless take on Spring style.
“We were inspired by different stages and moments of women’s lives, embracing the full spectrum of femininity. Our goal was to create pieces that radiate energy and light, offering a sense of escape through beautiful bohemia, rock icon influences, and the carefree freedom of festivals,” explains Eliana Masgalos, Design Director at H&M.
The collection evokes a dreamy, nostalgic mood, effortlessly blending past and present in ways that feel both timeless and contemporary. Heirloom-inspired designs are reimagined with a modern twist, seamlessly bringing together the boldness of the 70s, the rawness of the 90s, and the vibrant energy of today. The result is a collection that feels as free-spirited as it is sharp, with each piece radiating an ethereal, sensual bohemia.
Classic rock ‘n’ roll staples make their appearance, from voluminous sheer blouses to lace-up tunics and shirts. Look closer, and you’ll discover intricate textural details — ornate collar and cuff edges, delicately crocheted dresses, mini skirts with braided or stitch embellishments, and laser-cut, pleated ruffle skirts that move with the grace of a breeze. A striking contrast is found in the tougher elements — studded blazers and 70s-inspired multi-pocket leather jackets provide a strong, structured counterpoint to the free-flowing boho feel.
The accessories exude bohemian charm, from slouchy shoulder bags in a variety of shapes and finishes, some with delicate lace-up seams, to snake-print slippers and waist-cinching belts. The festival-ready biker boots are a statement in themselves, while jewellery embraces both antique allure and modern style: dangling pendant necklaces, tassel earrings, chunky bangles, chokers, and rings in metal and resin. Pilot-style sunglasses tie it all together with a touch of cool.
This collection is the ultimate expression of spring — a celebration of freedom, vitality, and light. It invites us to embrace the many dynamic, radiant facets of femininity, each one as unique and captivating as the woman who wears it.
Available in stores and online from March 20, 2025.