Designer Moneissh Teckchandani turns his mother’s saris into modern men’s shirts
Designer Moneissh Teckchandani’s label Saison Clothing, has embarked on a deeply personal and impactful journey with the couturier transforming his mother’s treasured saris into bespoke, handcrafted shirts.
Each shirt carries the essence of time-honoured textiles, blending Indian heritage with contemporary design. By reimagining cherished heirlooms into wearable art, this initiative by Moneissh is all for a growing conversation around conscious consumption, craftsmanship, and the personal stories woven into the clothes we wear.
Moneissh takes us through the same.
This collection is born from a desire to honour and preserve the sentimental value of heirloom saris
Tell us about your latest collection.
Our latest collection is a heartfelt fusion of tradition and contemporary fashion, transforming my late mother’s saris into bespoke men’s shirts. Each piece is unique, reflecting the rich heritage of the original fabric, and the collection boasts a diverse palette, from vibrant hues like deep maroons and royal blues to subtle pastels and earthy tones, capturing the essence of traditional sari designs. We’ve utilised a variety of sari materials, including luxurious silks, airy cottons, and elegant chiffons. The inherent textures of these fabrics add depth and character to each shirt, offering a tactile experience that speaks of its storied past.
The shirts feature modern silhouettes with a comfortable fit, incorporating elements like mandarin collars, asymmetrical hemlines, and subtle pleats. This design approach ensures versatility, making them suitable for both casual and formal occasions.
What’s the idea behind the collection?
This collection is born from a desire to honour and preserve the sentimental value of heirloom saris. By repurposing these cherished garments into men’s shirts, we bridge generations, allowing the stories woven into the fabric to continue in a contemporary form. It’s a celebration of sustainability, heritage, and a the timeless bond between mother and child.
How is this collection different from your previous ones?
Unlike our previous collections, which focused on new materials and conventional designs, this line emphasises upcycling and personal history. Each shirt is crafted from my mother’s sari ensuring that no two pieces are alike. This bespoke approach not only promotes sustainability but also offers a deeply personal connection to the garment.
What will trend in men’s shirt this summer?
Summer 2025 is embracing a blend of comfort and style. Key trends include Cuban collars, short-sleeve button-ups, lightweight fabrics like linen and cotton, and earthy and neutral tones, such as beige, olive, and soft pastels.
What are the summer occasion and casual menswear must-haves?
Linen shirts, tailored shorts, lightweight blazers and, versatile footwear.
Tell us about your upcoming collection.
Building upon the success of our upcycled sari shirts, our upcoming collection will continue to explore the fusion of traditional textiles with modern designs.