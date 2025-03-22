Nazariya eyewear: Empowering self-expression with bold, lens-free frames

It was in these places—the flamboyance of St Tropez’s clubs, the rhythms of Berlin’s nightlife, and the allure of Orchard Road—where Vedansh, the brain behind the Nazariya collection, found himself mesmerised by fashion’s ability to express identity, self-assurance, and individuality. These encounters sparked an unwavering commitment to reimagine accessories in a way that was unapologetically bold and uniquely personal. The result? His eyewear collection, Nazariya, that challenges the conventional role of glasses, turning them from a functional item into an empowering statement of self-expression. We speak to Vedansh to know more about the latest drop.
Q: What makes this collection stand out?
A: I think we don’t talk enough about eyewear in fashion and the way it makes you feel. When I put on a pair of designer frames that make me feel bold, I become a different person. And with Nazariya, I’ve done exactly that—designed frames that empower you.
From my travels around the world and meeting different kinds of people, one thing remained constant — eyewear. It was usually subtle, simple, and purely functional. I wanted to change that—to challenge how people perceive eyewear. The choice of designing frames without lenses wasn’t about covering or masking the eyes; it was about letting them shine. When someone wears them, they can look straight into another’s eyes and say, “Yeah, I’m the real deal.”
Q: As a designer, what’s the most challenging part of creating something new and innovative?
A: In today’s world, the biggest challenge is balancing two realities—online and offline. Social media influences fashion and countless other industries so deeply that creating something truly original can feel overwhelming. As a brand and a designer, navigating the social media game is always a tricky balancing act. But the key is to shift your perspective—see social media as a tool, not an obstacle. And most importantly, stay true to your craft, and the right audience will find you.
Q: You have lived in different parts of the world, what has been the most significant lesson you’ve learned about fashion and self-expression?
A: Fashion has no single definition. It’s not about following rules—it’s about wearing what you love, what you believe in, and what makes you feel good.
Q: How does design influence the way you perceive your own identity?
A: I believe it’s the other way around—one’s identity influences design. The things I believe in and the actions I take, shape my identity, and that, in turn, is reflected in the designs I create. My creations naturally embody my perspective, my influences, and the way I see the world.
Price starts at Rs 29,000. Available online.
