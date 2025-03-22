Nazariya eyewear: Empowering self-expression with bold, lens-free frames

It was in these places—the flamboyance of St Tropez’s clubs, the rhythms of Berlin’s nightlife, and the allure of Orchard Road—where Vedansh, the brain behind the Nazariya collection, found himself mesmerised by fashion’s ability to express identity, self-assurance, and individuality. These encounters sparked an unwavering commitment to reimagine accessories in a way that was unapologetically bold and uniquely personal. The result? His eyewear collection, Nazariya, that challenges the conventional role of glasses, turning them from a functional item into an empowering statement of self-expression. We speak to Vedansh to know more about the latest drop.

Q: What makes this collection stand out?

A: I think we don’t talk enough about eyewear in fashion and the way it makes you feel. When I put on a pair of designer frames that make me feel bold, I become a different person. And with Nazariya, I’ve done exactly that—designed frames that empower you.

From my travels around the world and meeting different kinds of people, one thing remained constant — eyewear. It was usually subtle, simple, and purely functional. I wanted to change that—to challenge how people perceive eyewear. The choice of designing frames without lenses wasn’t about covering or masking the eyes; it was about letting them shine. When someone wears them, they can look straight into another’s eyes and say, “Yeah, I’m the real deal.”