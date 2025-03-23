This Kolkata brand shapes glass into wearable art!

A

Being a woman and working in a male-dominated industry was a challenge. Traveling to the interiors of villages to find artisans who would understand my requirements and work for me has been a challenge I have been navigating for the past seven years. COVID-19 was another significant challenge, as I had to sustain and support my artisans. Also, introducing an entirely new jewelry medium to the Indian market meant overcoming skepticism and educating people about the durability and beauty of glass.