This Kolkata brand shapes glass into wearable art!
Debasmita Ghosh’s ‘Aadikara’ brings a revolution in the fashion scene with glass-blown jewellery introduced for the first time. We speak to the young and dynamic entrepreneur about her journey.
Excerpts:
How was Aadikara conceptualized and born?
Aadikara was founded to bring contemporary, handcrafted glass jewelry to India for the first time. Our journey began with extensive research, experimentation, and collaboration with skilled artisans to transform glass into wearable art.
Could you tell us about the unique name?
The name “Aadikara” is derived from Sanskrit, meaning “Brahma”—the creator of the universe. Just as Brahma symbolizes new beginnings and creation, Aadikara represents the birth of an entirely new concept. It embodies innovation, craftsmanship, and the beauty of transformation, just like the art of shaping glass into exquisite designs.
What sets Aadikara apart?
It is the material itself—glass—and the intricate craft behind it. Unlike traditional jewelry, our pieces harness the beauty of glass, offering a unique blend of transparency, vibrancy, and light reflection. The craft of flameworking, which allows for delicate shaping and detailing, enables us to create jewelry that directly interprets and draws inspiration from nature.
From where do you draw inspiration for the designs?
Our inspiration comes from various sources, including nature, art, and culture. Our Flora and Fauna Collection captures the essence of nature, while our Egyptian-inspired jewelry pays homage to ancient artistry. The fluidity of glass itself serves as a major influence, as seen in our Bauble and Shapes Collection, where we explore dynamic forms and refraction. Additionally, we take inspiration from India’s rich cultural heritage.
One quick tip for pairing your jewelry for a wedding
Our Lotus Filigree Set—featuring an exquisite ear cuff, neckpiece, and ring—beautifully completes any wedding attire. Additionally, we offer customization options to create bespoke jewelry that perfectly matches your outfit and personal style, ensuring a memorable and personalised look.
How would you describe your entrepreneurial journey? Have there been challenges, and how have you overcome them?
Being a woman and working in a male-dominated industry was a challenge. Traveling to the interiors of villages to find artisans who would understand my requirements and work for me has been a challenge I have been navigating for the past seven years. COVID-19 was another significant challenge, as I had to sustain and support my artisans. Also, introducing an entirely new jewelry medium to the Indian market meant overcoming skepticism and educating people about the durability and beauty of glass.
What is your vision for Aadikara?
Our vision extends beyond jewelry to home décor and other creative fields.
