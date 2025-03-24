House of Fett launches new collection for summer escapes

House of Fett has unveiled its Spring/Summer 2025 collection The Trip, a range designed for relaxed summer living. The collection draws inspiration from sun–drenched staycations, road trips and poolside lounging, offering a blend of comfort and elegance.
Esha Bhambri, founder of House of Fett states, “At House of Fett we believe fashion is more than just clothing—it’s an experience a reflection of the journeys we take and the memories we create. The Trip is a celebration of summer’s spontaneity woven into breathable organic cottons airy mulmul and textured linens that feel as light as a breeze against your skin.”
The collection features flowing maxi dresses, relaxed co–ord sets and jumpsuits crafted from organic cotton and linen. These pieces are designed for fluid movement allowing for effortless transitions from day to evening. Hand–embroidered details, checkered patterns and floral accents add a touch of refined detail.
The colour palette reflects the hues of summer with sunflower yellows, cherry reds, soft pastels and crisp whites. This selection allows for versatile styling suitable for coastal explorations countryside retreats and starlit evenings. The Trip embodies sustainable style offering pieces that are both chic and comfortable.