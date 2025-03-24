House of Fett launches new collection for summer escapes

House of Fett has unveiled its Spring/Summer 2025 collection The Trip, a range designed for relaxed summer living. The collection draws inspiration from sun–drenched staycations, road trips and poolside lounging, offering a blend of comfort and elegance.

Esha Bhambri, founder of House of Fett states, “At House of Fett we believe fashion is more than just clothing—it’s an experience a reflection of the journeys we take and the memories we create. The Trip is a celebration of summer’s spontaneity woven into breathable organic cottons airy mulmul and textured linens that feel as light as a breeze against your skin.”