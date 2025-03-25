This jewellery collection features striking statement pieces crafted with vibrant coloured gemstones

There’s something truly uplifting about starting anew — whether it’s the dawn of a fresh day, a chance to right a wrong, or the first bloom of spring symbolising renewal. Be it rekindling bonds or embracing change, every new beginning holds a certain magic. Reflecting this spirit beautifully, Anayah Jewellery unveils beauty awakening, a stunning collection designed to elevate your look with timeless brilliance.

Driven by a deep passion for celebrating India’s heritage and craftsmanship, founder Nilofar Jaques believes in infusing her designs with a variety of stones and bold statement pieces that exude luxury and individuality. her idea is to blend cultural richness with contemporary aesthetics, creating jewellery pieces that are both striking and classic.

Nilofar shares, “The name awakening represents renewal, energy, and our commitment to making a powerful impact in the jewellery world with bold and innovative creations. it was launched to symbolise a fresh start.”

Awakening features dazzling, statement pieces crafted with vibrant coloured gemstones and intricate designs, reflecting her ambition to showcase true potential as a brand. Further getting into the details, she mentions, “For this collection, we preferred cubic zirconia and vibrant coloured gemstones. the colour palette includes rich, jewel tones like emerald green, ruby red, and sapphire blue, chosen to evoke elegance and energy.” According to her, these colours and materials were selected to create a luxurious, eye-catching look that resonates with her idea of cultural fusion and modern sophistication.