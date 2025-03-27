Eid elegance: Mayyur Girotra’s Mahnoor collection reimagines tradition

As the crescent moon casts its first silver glow this Eid, a timeless fashion silhouette makes a glorious return. Mayyur Girotra, the celebrated couturier known for his storytelling through textiles, introduces Mahnoor—a stunning collection that reimagines the grace and grandeur of the classic gharara. Historically adored by North Indian royalty for its flared pants and opulent embellishments, the gharara is now reinterpreted with a contemporary twist, capturing the essence of both tradition and modernity.
“Eid is a moment of grandeur, of tradition intertwined with the contemporary. The gharara is more than just an outfit; it is a statement of heritage, grace, and identity,” says Mayyur, adding that Mahnoor is a celebration of “timeless elegance and the beauty of slow craftsmanship.”
Perfectly crafted for Eid celebrations
For Mahnoor, Mayyur sought to breathe new life into this classic silhouette while making it relevant to today’s woman—elegant, confident, and effortlessly regal. “The gharara is steeped in history yet carries a deeply personal nostalgia for many. For Mahnoor, I wanted to reimagine this silhouette in a way that speaks to today’s woman,” says Mayyur. He aimed to create pieces that honour heritage but also allow for individual expression, perfectly suited for the celebration of Eid.
Mayyur explains. “I played with woven Chanderi dupattas in unique colours and textures, creating a dialogue between the past and the present. The gharara transforms from a ceremonial relic to a contemporary statement.”
The craftsmanship behind each piece in Mahnoor is nothing short of exquisite. Using time-honoured techniques like zardozi, tilla, gota, mirror, and aari work, Mayyur brings a regal richness to every garment. “Every piece in Mahnoor carries the soul of our artisans. Zardozi brings imperial richness with its metallic threadwork, while tilla embroidery adds delicate shimmer, true to the name Mahnoor. Mirror work introduces an ethereal glow, catching the light beautifully as the wearer moves, and aari work adds a hand-painted effect to textiles,” he says.
In Mahnoor, the choice of fabrics plays a vital role in telling the story of the collection. Chanderi, known for its gossamer-like transparency, evokes a sense of nostalgia while silk, with its inherent sheen and movement, brings a sense of festivity and grandeur. “Fabrics are the soul of any collection. Chanderi and silk are chosen not just for their beauty but for the emotions they evoke—the way they drape, the way they catch the light, and the way they move with the wearer,” says Mayyur.
Mahnoor isn’t just about garments; it’s about connection. “Eid is about coming together—about memories that linger and moments that mark a fresh start,” he reflects. He hopes that Mahnoor becomes a part of intimate personal narratives, whether it’s a memory of watching a grandmother fasten a gota-embroidered dupatta or the joy of stepping into a modern interpretation of tradition with a riot of colours.
Price starts at Rs 1,85,000. Available online.
