Eid elegance: Mayyur Girotra’s Mahnoor collection reimagines tradition

As the crescent moon casts its first silver glow this Eid, a timeless fashion silhouette makes a glorious return. Mayyur Girotra, the celebrated couturier known for his storytelling through textiles, introduces Mahnoor—a stunning collection that reimagines the grace and grandeur of the classic gharara. Historically adored by North Indian royalty for its flared pants and opulent embellishments, the gharara is now reinterpreted with a contemporary twist, capturing the essence of both tradition and modernity.

“Eid is a moment of grandeur, of tradition intertwined with the contemporary. The gharara is more than just an outfit; it is a statement of heritage, grace, and identity,” says Mayyur, adding that Mahnoor is a celebration of “timeless elegance and the beauty of slow craftsmanship.”

Perfectly crafted for Eid celebrations

For Mahnoor, Mayyur sought to breathe new life into this classic silhouette while making it relevant to today’s woman—elegant, confident, and effortlessly regal. “The gharara is steeped in history yet carries a deeply personal nostalgia for many. For Mahnoor, I wanted to reimagine this silhouette in a way that speaks to today’s woman,” says Mayyur. He aimed to create pieces that honour heritage but also allow for individual expression, perfectly suited for the celebration of Eid.