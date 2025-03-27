This new fashion label redefines style with a bold, inclusive collection

In a world where fashion is a statement of individuality, One True Pairing stands at the intersection of bold design, inclusivity, and self-expression. Co-founded by Parnika Jain and Praful Surana, this new fashion brand is designed for those who are unapologetically themselves. Rooted in India but with a global aesthetic, One True Pairing , founded by Parnika Jain and Praful Surana, offers versatile pieces that blend effortless luxury with a sense of adventure.

Parnika shares, “We want to break free from the constraints of traditional fashion, offering designs that reflect who you are, no matter your background or body type. Our collections are all about embracing the freedom to express yourself in a way that feels true to you.”

Make your own rules

The brand’s debut collection draws inspiration from the eclectic, untamed spirit of the ‘bygone era’. The collection features statement pieces that channel the bold, fearless vibes of vintage fashion, with an emphasis on individuality. Parnika adds, “It’s more than just clothes—it’s a mood, a vibe, and a celebration of standing out. This collection is for those who refuse to blend in and are not afraid to make their own rules.”