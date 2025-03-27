This new fashion label redefines style with a bold, inclusive collection

In a world where fashion is a statement of individuality, One True Pairing stands at the intersection of bold design, inclusivity, and self-expression. Co-founded by Parnika Jain and Praful Surana, this new fashion brand is designed for those who are unapologetically themselves. Rooted in India but with a global aesthetic, One True Pairing , founded by Parnika Jain and Praful Surana, offers versatile pieces that blend effortless luxury with a sense of adventure.
Parnika shares, “We want to break free from the constraints of traditional fashion, offering designs that reflect who you are, no matter your background or body type. Our collections are all about embracing the freedom to express yourself in a way that feels true to you.”
Make your own rules
The brand’s debut collection draws inspiration from the eclectic, untamed spirit of the ‘bygone era’. The collection features statement pieces that channel the bold, fearless vibes of vintage fashion, with an emphasis on individuality. Parnika adds, “It’s more than just clothes—it’s a mood, a vibe, and a celebration of standing out. This collection is for those who refuse to blend in and are not afraid to make their own rules.”
The collection speaks to the rebels, the dreamers, and the individuals who express themselves authentically, even in the most unexpected ways. Whether it’s through the edgy cuts, vibrant patterns, or unexpected pairing of materials, each piece tells a story of self-assurance and creativity.
The brand’s ethos is reflected in the designs themselves, blending contemporary sensibilities with versatile materials. The debut collection features well-structured silhouettes that marry comfort with style. “We wanted to create something aspirational but attainable,” explains Parnika.
The pieces are built for all body types, featuring fluid designs that enhance both form and function. With inclusivity at the forefront, One True Pairing is dedicated to creating clothing that resonates with everyone, no matter who they are or how they define themselves.
For Parnika and Praful, it’s about empowering people to embrace their true selves. “Fashion is one of the most powerful forms of self-expression. We want people to feel confident in what they wear, whether it’s a casual day out or a special event. Our collections are designed to encourage people to explore their style, mixing modern trends with nostalgic influences,” Parnika says.
The brand’s goal is to foster a community where style is a personal experience. “We want to build a space where everyone feels they belong, where creative freedom thrives, and where people can celebrate their individuality,” Parnika adds.
Price starts at Rs 6,000. Available online.
Email—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
X-@ManuVipin