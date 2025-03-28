Couturier Rohan Pariyar’s latest edit of corsets finely melds the sartorial and cultural preferences prevalent in Renaissance Italy with modern intricacies

Rohan Pariyar is one of the few designers who creates perfect corsets for all shapes and sizes. His meticulously made pieces are increasingly becoming popular among the discerning fashionistas for their versatile appeal. The well made and intricately designed corsets can be worn for any occasions and with any thing—be it a fishtail skirt, a flowy one, pants or even over your gorgeous lehenga. The young couturier is all set to launch his first store in Kolkata at Shakespeare Sarani with a swish new range of corsets called I Medici Couture 2025.

Indulge unveiled the same with a cover shoot with actor Ishaa Saha. We speak with Rohan about the same.