Inspired by vibrant blooms, Phalgun captures the essence of springtime romance and the beauty of nature

Spring is a season of endless interpretations, woven with personal memories, cultural symbolism, and nature’s grand revival. It is the gentle bridge between winter’s retreat and summer’s embrace, where the world awakens in a symphony of colour and warmth. With longer days, golden sunlight, and the fragrance of blooming flowers, spring breathes life into dormant landscapes, coaxing nature out of its slumber.

Beyond its physical beauty, spring carries a deeper essence, it is a season of renewal, a metaphor for fresh beginnings, transformation, and hope. For some, it signifies rebirth, a chance to shed the weight of the past and step into newfound possibilities. For others, it marks a time of joyous festivities, where cultures across the world celebrate life, harvest, and togetherness. From the riot of colours in Holi to the delicate cherry blossoms of Japan, spring’s essence is captured through diverse traditions that revel in its ephemeral beauty. It is this spirit of spring that finds a poetic reflection in Rahul Mishra’s latest collection, Phalgun.

Rahul says, “The edit draws inspiration from the poetic romance that blossoms in spring, aptly named Phalgun, a term that beautifully encapsulates the essence of the season’s charm and renewal”. The collection comes alive with intricate floral embroidery, weaving a dreamy, delicate, and feminine narrative. It seeks inspiration from The Valley of Flowers in Himachal Pradesh, the main and unique design element of this collection being the Dahlia. The designer elaborates, “This artwork is a masterpiece of vibrant blooms, each meticulously brought to life through delicate thread work.” Adding to its ethereal charm are intricately woven bird motifs nestled among the floral patterns enriching the look of Phalgun.