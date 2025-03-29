On the shelf: 3 jewellery collections you must check out this Ugadi

Today’s women are effortlessly juggling multiple roles, seamlessly moving between their professional, social, and personal lives, and they need jewellery that can keep up with their dynamic, ever-evolving lifestyles, which is why Divine Solitaires’ ‘Three-Way Wearing’ earrings are a game-changer, offering versatility, elegance, and adaptability all in one, allowing you to style your earrings three different ways with just one pair. So why invest in multiple pieces when you can have a classic solitaire, a bold statement earring, and chic dangling earrings all in one, making it the perfect accessory for any occasion? Whether you’re going for minimal elegance with a diamond solitaire, commanding attention with a bold statement look, or adding playful glamour with dangling chic, these earrings reflect the essence of today’s woman—adaptable, expressive, and ever-evolving, matching her every mood, outfit, and occasion with style and ease.

Price on request. Available online.

Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com

X: @rupsjain