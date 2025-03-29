On the shelf: 3 jewellery collections you must check out this Ugadi

Celebrate Ugadi in dazzling style with the Iris Collection by Zen Diamond, a stunning fusion of radiant diamonds and vibrant colourstones. This collection is the perfect choice for the festival, embodying the spirit of renewal, prosperity, and fresh beginnings that Ugadi brings. Just as the festival marks the start of a new year filled with hope and promise, the Iris Collection combines the timeless elegance of diamonds with the lively energy of colourful gemstones, symbolising new opportunities and a bright, prosperous future. The vivid hues of the stones echo the festive spirit of Ugadi, while the shimmering diamonds add a touch of luxury and sophistication to your celebrations. This Ugadi, embrace the perfect balance of tradition and modern flair with Zen Diamond’s Iris Collection—a brilliant tribute to both the occasion and your unique style.
Price on request. Available online.
Celebrate the spirit of Ugadi with the timeless elegance of gold, symbolising prosperity and new beginnings. Candere by Kalyan Jewellers presents exquisitely crafted gold earrings inspired by a traditional fan motif, embodying the essence of prosperity and grace. The delicate golden strands, suspended from a stud, create a mesmerising dangling effect—a perfect blend of tradition and contemporary charm. Embrace the festive spirit with a captivating gold and diamond ring, featuring a delicate floral motif accented with shimmering diamonds. It reflects renewal and celebration, making it a perfect Ugadi piece. The Majestic Saga of Cholas Diamond Kada, designed to symbolise prosperity and elegance, combines intricate meshwork with diamonds and vibrant ruby centerpieces.
Price on request. Available online.
Today’s women are effortlessly juggling multiple roles, seamlessly moving between their professional, social, and personal lives, and they need jewellery that can keep up with their dynamic, ever-evolving lifestyles, which is why Divine Solitaires’ ‘Three-Way Wearing’ earrings are a game-changer, offering versatility, elegance, and adaptability all in one, allowing you to style your earrings three different ways with just one pair. So why invest in multiple pieces when you can have a classic solitaire, a bold statement earring, and chic dangling earrings all in one, making it the perfect accessory for any occasion? Whether you’re going for minimal elegance with a diamond solitaire, commanding attention with a bold statement look, or adding playful glamour with dangling chic, these earrings reflect the essence of today’s woman—adaptable, expressive, and ever-evolving, matching her every mood, outfit, and occasion with style and ease.
Price on request. Available online.
Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain