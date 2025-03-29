Saldon Summers reimagines cultural silhouettes for contemporary wardrobes

Fashion is more than just clothing — it is a narrative, a bridge between past and present, and a canvas for self-expression. This philosophy lies at the heart of 2112 Saldon, a brand that seamlessly intertwines Ladakhi traditions with contemporary aesthetics.

The latest collection, Saldon Summers, is a vibrant homage to Ladakh’s rich cultural identity, thoughtfully reinterpreted for modern lifestyles. “Inspired by traditional Ladakhi attire such as the Kos (Sulma), Chuba, and Sutung, this collection deconstructs these classic silhouettes into wearable, versatile pieces crafted from breathable cotton and modal silks,” shares Padma Saldon, the brand’s designer. Striking a balance between heritage and modernity, the collection speaks to today’s fashion conscious individuals seeking both elegance and ease.