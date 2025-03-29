Saldon Summers reimagines cultural silhouettes for contemporary wardrobes

Fashion is more than just clothing — it is a narrative, a bridge between past and present, and a canvas for self-expression. This philosophy lies at the heart of 2112 Saldon, a brand that seamlessly intertwines Ladakhi traditions with contemporary aesthetics.
The latest collection, Saldon Summers, is a vibrant homage to Ladakh’s rich cultural identity, thoughtfully reinterpreted for modern lifestyles. “Inspired by traditional Ladakhi attire such as the Kos (Sulma), Chuba, and Sutung, this collection deconstructs these classic silhouettes into wearable, versatile pieces crafted from breathable cotton and modal silks,” shares Padma Saldon, the brand’s designer. Striking a balance between heritage and modernity, the collection speaks to today’s fashion conscious individuals seeking both elegance and ease.
Rooted in tradition yet crafted for the present, the collection revives indigenous textiles like Nambu — a handspun and handwoven sheep wool native to the region. By preserving these endangered crafts, 2112 Saldon ensures that time-honoured techniques continue to thrive in contemporary wardrobes.
Characterised by fluid drapes, structured layering, and intricate hand-finished details, the collection embodies the essence of Ladakh’s artisanal craftsmanship. “The colour palette is drawn from the region’s breathtaking landscapes, featuring soft neutrals like beige and kora white, alongside deep hues of indigo and maroon,” says Padma. Every piece is a testament to meticulous artistry, blending tradition with modern sophistication. At the heart of the collection are signature pieces that epitomise versatility and timeless appeal. The Deconstructed kos (sulma) transforms ceremonial attire into a fluid, modern silhouette, exuding understated elegance. The Shantab chuba pants, with their lightweight, wrap-style design, offer effortless layering for everyday wear. Completing the lineup, the Sutung dress reinterprets traditional layering with a contemporary touch, designed for movement and ease.
Beyond aesthetics, the collection champions sustainability and craftsmanship, collaborating closely with artisans to uphold ethical production practices. “The process of creation involved studying historical references, experimenting with draping techniques, and refining silhouettes to create pieces that feel both nostalgic and refreshingly new,” adds Padma. The collection challenges the notion that heritage wear is reserved for special occasions, proving that cultural fashion can seamlessly integrate into modern wardrobes.
Prices start at INR 4,200. Available online.