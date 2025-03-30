Modern elegance meets tradition in Shop Naymee’s jewellery collection

When it comes to fashion, jewellery is more than just a decoration—it’s a statement. Whether adding elegance to a simple outfit or completing a lavish look, the right piece of jewellery can transform an entire ensemble. With trends constantly shifting, the beauty of minimalist jewellery lies in its ability to stand the test of time. Shop Naymee, founded by Karishma H Jain, brings this vision to life by offering high-quality kundan and polki pieces that seamlessly blend tradition with modern elegance.

“Jewellery is not just an accessory; it’s an extension of who you are,” says Karishma, who draws inspiration from the strength and resilience of women who embrace their heritage while boldly asserting their individuality. Named after Karishma’s mothers, Nayana and Meena, the brand stands as a tribute to grace, empowerment, and self-love.

Make a statement

At Shop Naymee, the philosophy of less is more is at the heart of every design. Gone are the days when heavy, ornate jewellery was a must-have. The new generation is drawn to minimalist designs that make a statement without overwhelming the wearer. The delicate rings, earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and hathphools in the collection offer just the right touch of elegance and sophistication. Crafted from high-quality materials and designed with a modern aesthetic, these pieces serve as a perfect blend of tradition and contemporary style.