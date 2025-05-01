Aukera’s festive jewellery shines with timeless grace

Aukera’s latest collection, the Infinity Diamond, has redefined festive jewellery with a unique blend of deep symbolism, modern design, and timeless beauty. Created in collaboration with astrologer Jai Madaan, this exclusive collection was launched to coincide with Akshaya Tritiya, a festival celebrated for its emphasis on prosperity and new beginnings. Co-designed by Natalia Giribaldi and Ludovica Penna, the Infinity Diamond is available in 1.5 and 3-carat diamonds, presented in a collection that includes diamond earrings and a pendant, all set in 18K gold.
Ludovica Penna, one of the masterminds behind the collection, shared insights into her creative journey, which brought her from Italy to India. "I come from Italy, where I was always surrounded by beauty—whether in architecture or craftsmanship. This environment shaped my passion for design. When the opportunity to move to India arose, I didn’t hesitate. India, like Italy, has a profound artistic legacy, but through a different cultural lens. It was exciting to immerse myself in a new environment and let it shape both my personal and creative vision," she says.
The design philosophy behind the Infinity Diamond revolves around the idea of creating something timeless and intentional. Ludovica explains, "We wanted to design something that felt quietly powerful. The octagonal shape we chose for the diamond felt symbolic—eight sides represent balance, continuity, and the idea of infinite flow. The number eight holds deep meaning in Indian culture, especially through Ashta Lakshmi, the eight forms of the goddess of prosperity. This inspired us to infuse the design with grace and abundance."
The resulting diamond cut is minimalist yet purposeful, with a basket setting that cradles the diamond like a hidden strength beneath. For Ludovica, meaningful design is rooted in intention, saying, "The Infinity Diamond is more than a shape—it’s a statement of values: resilience, choice, and enduring beauty."
The significance of number 8
Natalia Giribaldi, the other designer behind the collection, echoes similar sentiments about the collection’s inspiration. "The Infinity Diamond captures eternal strength and deep connection. The number eight, shaped into an infinity symbol, is the perfect emblem of balance, harmony, and infinite prosperity. It’s a symbol that resonates with timeless beauty and resilience," says Natalia.
Living in India has deeply influenced Natalia’s approach to design, especially when interpreting Indian femininity and cultural heritage. "Indian femininity is rich in symbols and values. Jewellery here is not just an ornament; it’s a love story and a celebration of womanhood. Every piece carries memories, emotions, and identity," reflects. She sees her work as a way to connect with these traditions, stating, "Witnessing how Indian women adorn themselves with meaning has made me cherish the power of design even more."
In a world where jewellery often carries deep personal meaning, the Infinity Diamond collection by Aukera stands as a celebration of both cultural heritage and modern design.
Price on request. Available online.
