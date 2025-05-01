Aukera’s festive jewellery shines with timeless grace

Aukera’s latest collection, the Infinity Diamond, has redefined festive jewellery with a unique blend of deep symbolism, modern design, and timeless beauty. Created in collaboration with astrologer Jai Madaan, this exclusive collection was launched to coincide with Akshaya Tritiya, a festival celebrated for its emphasis on prosperity and new beginnings. Co-designed by Natalia Giribaldi and Ludovica Penna, the Infinity Diamond is available in 1.5 and 3-carat diamonds, presented in a collection that includes diamond earrings and a pendant, all set in 18K gold.

Ludovica Penna, one of the masterminds behind the collection, shared insights into her creative journey, which brought her from Italy to India. "I come from Italy, where I was always surrounded by beauty—whether in architecture or craftsmanship. This environment shaped my passion for design. When the opportunity to move to India arose, I didn’t hesitate. India, like Italy, has a profound artistic legacy, but through a different cultural lens. It was exciting to immerse myself in a new environment and let it shape both my personal and creative vision," she says.