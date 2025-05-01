Gargi by PNGS unveils Utsaav: A fusion of tradition and modern elegance for festive celebrations

Lightweight and comfortable

The collection is meticulously crafted, with every piece designed to be both visually stunning and comfortable to wear. “Each piece in Utsaav showcases details that enhance its festive appeal while ensuring that the jewellery remains lightweight and comfortable for the wearer,” he says.

From statement earrings to delicate necklaces, Utsaav offers a variety of jewellery pieces designed to suit all occasions. Whether you are a bride looking for the perfect bridal set, a bridesmaid in search of something elegant, or a guest who wants to stand out at a celebration, Utsaav has something for everyone. “Every piece has been created with India’s deep-rooted love for jewellery in mind. We’ve included everything from bold wedding jewellery to trendy pieces that make a statement at parties, blending heritage and modernity seamlessly,” Aditya says.

Aditya believes that while minimalism has its place, festive occasions often call for more. “It’s not just about jewellery; it’s about ensuring that every outfit looks complete, making every celebration even more special,” he adds.

