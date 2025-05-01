Gargi by PNGS unveils Utsaav: A fusion of tradition and modern elegance for festive celebrations

Gargi by P N Gadgil & Sons (PNGS) introduces its latest offering, Utsaav, a jewellery collection designed to elevate every festive occasion with a perfect blend of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary elegance. From bold bridal masterpieces to delicate summer adornments, the Utsaav collection offers a stunning range of earrings, necklaces, rings, and bangles, ensuring that you shine effortlessly at weddings, parties, and any special celebration.
Aditya Modak, co-founder of Gargi by PNGS, shared the inspiration behind the collection. “Jewellery is essential for celebrations, and with Utsaav, we aimed to create a collection that makes festive dressing both effortless and striking. Whether it’s for a wedding, a party, or any special occasion, Utsaav combines grand statement jewellery with a contemporary touch, allowing everyone to shine without the hassle of searching for the perfect accessory,” he explains.
The design philosophy behind Utsaav is rooted in a deep appreciation of India’s rich jewellery heritage while incorporating modern aesthetics. Aditya adds, “The collection celebrates India’s jewellery heritage with a modern twist. Utsaav offers bold, statement-driven pieces for every occasion, ensuring that whether you’re attending a wedding, a chic party, or seeking subtle elegance for everyday wear, you never have to compromise on style.”
Lightweight and comfortable
The collection is meticulously crafted, with every piece designed to be both visually stunning and comfortable to wear. “Each piece in Utsaav showcases details that enhance its festive appeal while ensuring that the jewellery remains lightweight and comfortable for the wearer,” he says.
From statement earrings to delicate necklaces, Utsaav offers a variety of jewellery pieces designed to suit all occasions. Whether you are a bride looking for the perfect bridal set, a bridesmaid in search of something elegant, or a guest who wants to stand out at a celebration, Utsaav has something for everyone. “Every piece has been created with India’s deep-rooted love for jewellery in mind. We’ve included everything from bold wedding jewellery to trendy pieces that make a statement at parties, blending heritage and modernity seamlessly,” Aditya says.
Aditya believes that while minimalism has its place, festive occasions often call for more. “It’s not just about jewellery; it’s about ensuring that every outfit looks complete, making every celebration even more special,” he adds.
Price on request. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin