Amalfa’s Tassel Collection brings jewellery to life

Amalfa, the innovative jewellery brand co-founded by Neha Sethi Walia and Ishita Ajmani, has unveiled a unique collection. Inspired by the idea of jewellery that feels alive, the pieces in Tassel Collection embody a balance of modern design with subtle nods to traditional elements.
When asked about the inspiration behind this collection, Neha explains, “It all began with a fascination for movement, both physical and emotional. We were talking about how women don’t just wear jewellery—they live in it. So we asked ourselves, how do we design something that feels alive? Tassels gave us that freedom. There’s something surreal about how they move. It felt like the right metaphor for how we wanted this collection to feel—fluid, elegant, always in motion.”
This vision is brought to life through a trio of tassel-inspired earrings that have their own unique personalities. “Each piece has its own voice. Sia is clean and sculptural. Aria is bolder; she likes to make an entrance. Mini is effortless—a whisper, not a shout. But they all share a design language that’s based on movement, balance, and light,” shares Ishita.
The collection draws heavily on personal experiences and memories. “We kept going back to childhood—watching my mother get ready, the tassel of her dupatta catching the wind, or earrings that moved when she laughed,” Neha recalls. “There is a deep-rooted beauty in those moments, and we wanted to bring them into a contemporary space.”
Beauty and practicality
Crafted with precision, the materials used in the Tassel Collection are selected for both their beauty and practicality. “We’re incredibly intentional about materials. We think about how something will sit on the body, how it will move, and whether it will feel good hours later. We use high-grade stainless steel and premium brass for their strength and lightness, finishing them in 18kt or 22kt gold, silver, rose gold, and even charcoal black. Every tone is chosen to reflect a different mood and a different wearer,” Neha adds.
The craftsmanship behind the collection is a blend of technology and artistry. “We use AI to explore form, especially when we’re playing with weight distribution, curves, and drop lengths,” says Ishita. “It helps us imagine what movement can look like before we even create a prototype. But the real transformation happens in the hands of our artisans. Every detail, from polishing to assembling, is done by hand. It’s this collaboration between technology and touch that gives our pieces their soul.”
Price starts at Rs 1,299. Available online.
