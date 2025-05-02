Amalfa’s Tassel Collection brings jewellery to life

Amalfa, the innovative jewellery brand co-founded by Neha Sethi Walia and Ishita Ajmani, has unveiled a unique collection. Inspired by the idea of jewellery that feels alive, the pieces in Tassel Collection embody a balance of modern design with subtle nods to traditional elements.

When asked about the inspiration behind this collection, Neha explains, “It all began with a fascination for movement, both physical and emotional. We were talking about how women don’t just wear jewellery—they live in it. So we asked ourselves, how do we design something that feels alive? Tassels gave us that freedom. There’s something surreal about how they move. It felt like the right metaphor for how we wanted this collection to feel—fluid, elegant, always in motion.”

This vision is brought to life through a trio of tassel-inspired earrings that have their own unique personalities. “Each piece has its own voice. Sia is clean and sculptural. Aria is bolder; she likes to make an entrance. Mini is effortless—a whisper, not a shout. But they all share a design language that’s based on movement, balance, and light,” shares Ishita.