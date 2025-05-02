Vino Supraja: Championing sustainable fashion and Tamil heritage on global stages

Q: Can you share what first inspired you to pursue a career in fashion, particularly with a focus on sustainability and cultural storytelling?

A: To be honest, my career in fashion wasn’t something I planned. I had a long and fulfilling journey in television and radio as a host and RJ in Chennai. But life had other plans—it took me to China. The language barrier made it difficult to continue my media career, and among the few English-taught courses available, fashion stood out as the most creative path. That’s how I stepped into this world. My focus on sustainability came later, and very organically. I worked as a regular fashion designer for the first five years. But once I became aware of the darker realities of the fashion industry—its impact on the environment and people—I couldn’t turn away. I knew I had to shift my path, even if it meant starting over in many ways. Cultural storytelling also found me naturally. As an artist, we tend to create from what moves us, and I’ve always felt deeply connected to my roots. So when I seek inspiration, I find myself drawn to the stories, art forms, and traditions I grew up with. It’s not a calculated choice—it’s where my heart goes.

Q: How did your background in Tamil heritage shape your approach to fashion and your commitment to preserving traditional art forms?

A: I come from a small town called Vandavasi in Tamil Nadu, India. We didn’t even have a television at home until I entered college, so my entire childhood was surrounded by traditional forms of entertainment and culture. That environment shaped me deeply. I give full credit to the village lifestyle I grew up in—those formative years still guide me today.

My father, Dr Audikesavalu, was a doctor who served the surrounding villages, so I had the opportunity to meet many cultural artists and artisans from an early age. I’ve seen their work up close and understood the dedication and detail that goes into every piece they create. To me, the process behind these traditional art forms is no less complex or inspiring than any big international project. In fact, I believe these are the very foundations on which global art and fashion stand. Today, my work in fashion gives me the privilege to present on global platforms—runways in Shanghai, New York, Brooklyn, and London. And when the stage is that global, I feel an even stronger urge to tell our stories. I want to take our culture, our roots, and showcase them with pride. For me, it’s never just garments on a ramp—it’s stories from my land, from my heart. Every time a collection walks the runway, a piece of home walks with it.