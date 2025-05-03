Shweta Kapur’s Enfant Terrible celebrates fearless femininity

Shweta Kapur’s 431-88 has always championed an effortless glamour that feels like second nature. This season, however, marks a monumental shift as the 431-88 woman grows up. Once known as the cool girl who effortlessly stole the spotlight, she now steps into a role that is impossible to forget—she is the main character. The clothes she wears do not just follow the trend; they demand attention, leaving a lasting impression long after the party has ended.
Shweta encapsulates this transformation with the Enfant Terrible collection. As the brand’s founder and creative director, Shweta designed this season’s pieces with an aim to explore the space between tradition and rebellion, nostalgia and reinvention. “The Enfant Terrible collection is about stepping into your power. It’s a celebration of fearless energy—when you own every room you walk into and move through the world by your own rules,” explains Shweta.
At its core, Enfant Terrible is inspired by a deeply personal experience. She originally created the collection for her own bridesmaids, seeking to blend beauty with comfort. “The clothes had to be effortless, fluid, and made to last beyond just one occasion. It’s about creating pieces that stay with you, much like the friendships that inspired them,” she says.
Inspired by underwater world
Movement is central to the collection, with Shweta drawing inspiration from the ever-changing underwater world. “Tassels quiver like seagrass caught in the current, ombré shades shift like the light under the surface, and sequins scatter like reflections on water,” she elaborates. The theme of motion is further enhanced by delicate, organic embellishments that mimic the chaotic beauty of the ocean floor—unpredictable, vibrant, and full of life.
Yet while movement represents impermanence, Enfant Terrible also speaks to the human desire to preserve moments in time. Floral motifs—particularly pressed hydrangeas, carnations, and hoary stocks—serve as an ode to memory. “These florals are a nod to my childhood, to afternoons spent tucking wildflowers into books. At my own wedding, organza panels printed with dried blooms formed the backdrop to stolen moments. These blooms are a quiet symbol of time captured and revisited,” she shares.
One of the standout features of the collection is the reinvention of the six-yard sari. Traditionally seen as a symbol of cultural heritage, this sari has been reimagined with the 431-88 woman in mind. Shweta says, “The six-yard sari was a natural evolution. Our drapes have always been about ease, so I wanted to bring that to the classic sari. It’s timeless yet versatile, made to be worn and re-worn.”
This modern sari transcends occasionwear, designed for the woman who lives in her clothes rather than just dresses for them.
The collection introduces several bold elements that mark a departure from the brand’s earlier designs, such as sweeping capes, molten jersey fabrics, and intricate sequin detailing. “This collection is all about embracing contrast. The capes are unapologetic. They take up space, and I want the 431-88 woman to take up space with them. But they never weigh her down—they move with her,” Shweta explains.
The molten jersey fabric, soft yet luxurious, moulds to the body, offering a striking, second-skin effect. Meanwhile, the sequins add a layer of opulence without compromising on comfort. “Even with all the opulence, there’s an underlying ease,” she emphasises. “If a piece doesn’t move with you, it doesn’t belong in your wardrobe.”
The 431-88 woman, as the designer describes, is someone who thrives in the “in-between.” She isn’t confined to a single identity or moment; she moves seamlessly between roles, spaces, and times. She’s the girl who turns a quiet moment into something unforgettable. She doesn’t need to be the loudest person in the room to be noticed. There’s something about her that lingers long after she’s gone,” she says.
As Shweta reflects on the future of 431-88, she’s excited to explore the concept of movement even further. “Inspiration always comes from how a woman exists in space. The tension between fluidity and structure, between the past and the future, is something I want to keep exploring. I want to push the boundaries of what 431-88 means, creating pieces that are not only relevant today but will always be relevant as the woman who wears them evolves,” she adds.
