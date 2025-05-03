Shweta Kapur’s Enfant Terrible celebrates fearless femininity

Shweta encapsulates this transformation with the Enfant Terrible collection. As the brand’s founder and creative director, Shweta designed this season’s pieces with an aim to explore the space between tradition and rebellion, nostalgia and reinvention. “The Enfant Terrible collection is about stepping into your power. It’s a celebration of fearless energy—when you own every room you walk into and move through the world by your own rules,” explains Shweta.

At its core, Enfant Terrible is inspired by a deeply personal experience. She originally created the collection for her own bridesmaids, seeking to blend beauty with comfort. “The clothes had to be effortless, fluid, and made to last beyond just one occasion. It’s about creating pieces that stay with you, much like the friendships that inspired them,” she says.