Swimwear label La Paz dives into the Indian Ocean to pick out fish and corals for their new collection

Having vacationed at Kenya’s Diani Beach twice now, homegrown label La Paz’s creative director, Radhika Agarwal, saw her scuba diving experiences here as the muse for the brand’s new resort wear collection, Indian Ocean, which launched this summer.

“Every visit to the destination feels like falling in love all over again. The first time, I went scuba diving alone and remember being so overwhelmed by the beauty of it all. I kept trying to memorise each fish and coral, but with every passing fish, I’d forget the last one. That’s how magical and fleeting it all felt. The second time, the moment we surfaced, I rushed to paint everything I saw before the memories faded. The way colours blended in the ocean, especially the dreamy purples, was unlike anything I’d ever seen,” she recalls.