The Rumi collection, inspired by the legendary poet, embraces imperfection and celebrates tranquillity

There is a quiet kind of beauty that doesn’t demand attention — it lingers softly in the chipped edges of a ceramic bowl or the faded threads of an old cotton sari. This is the soul of Wabi Sabi, a Japanese philosophy that embraces imperfection, impermanence, and the poetry of the everyday. It is this mindful, grounded aesthetic that designers Ritesh Rajpoot and Anshum Saran channel through their label Wabi Sabi. Amidst an industry often dazzled by the new and the now, the duo has carved out a quiet space — one that honours the natural, the raw, and the beautifully real. Their new Rumi collection is a soulful tribute to these ideals, weaving together poetic minimalism and spiritual symbolism.

Quietness in beauty

“There is beauty in imperfection, grace in simplicity, and meaning in what is real and lived-in,” say Ritesh and Anshum, defining the heart of their design vocabulary. Wabi Sabi’s creations stand out for their raw handloom textures, visible handmade imperfections, and asymmetrical elements. Motifs remain open and uncluttered, rendered in earthy, subdued tones that evoke calm and a sense of being rooted in nature.