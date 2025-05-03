The Rumi collection, inspired by the legendary poet, embraces imperfection and celebrates tranquillity

There is a quiet kind of beauty that doesn’t demand attention — it lingers softly in the chipped edges of a ceramic bowl or the faded threads of an old cotton sari. This is the soul of Wabi Sabi, a Japanese philosophy that embraces imperfection, impermanence, and the poetry of the everyday. It is this mindful, grounded aesthetic that designers Ritesh Rajpoot and Anshum Saran channel through their label Wabi Sabi. Amidst an industry often dazzled by the new and the now, the duo has carved out a quiet space — one that honours the natural, the raw, and the beautifully real. Their new Rumi collection is a soulful tribute to these ideals, weaving together poetic minimalism and spiritual symbolism.
“There is beauty in imperfection, grace in simplicity, and meaning in what is real and lived-in,” say Ritesh and Anshum, defining the heart of their design vocabulary. Wabi Sabi’s creations stand out for their raw handloom textures, visible handmade imperfections, and asymmetrical elements. Motifs remain open and uncluttered, rendered in earthy, subdued tones that evoke calm and a sense of being rooted in nature.
The Rumi collection draws inspiration from the 13th-century mystic poet Jalal al-Din Rumi. “His poetry evokes a world of paradoxes — the silent whispers that speak louder than words, the beauty found in imperfection, and the eternal quest for love,” the designers explain. This vision materialises in flowing silhouettes, gentle layering, and motifs inspired by Persian pottery and Sufi whirling dervishes. Feathers and birds, recurring symbols, represent freedom and the soul’s journey — echoing Rumi’s teachings on transcendence and spiritual quest.
Each garment is crafted from handloom chanderi and other natural fabrics in shades like faded indigo, moss, sage, moonstone white, and dust rose. “Every material and hue is chosen with intention to embody the deeper themes of imperfection, stillness, and soulful presence,” Ritesh shares. The collection’s tactile richness is enhanced by hand-stitched hems, visible topstitching inspired by kantha, and meticulous handwork, all celebrating the human touch.
Wabi Sabi’s approach to fashion is deeply sustainable. “This collection is created with mindfulness toward the earth, its resources, and the people who bring each garment to life,” Anshum notes. The brand’s slow, intentional design process prioritises ethical labour, traditional handcraft techniques, and the use of biodegradable, breathable fabrics.
Designed for occasions that value calm, intentionality, and understated elegance, the collection transitions seamlessly from day to evening, weddings to spiritual retreats. As Ritesh and Anshum put it, “This collection is a quiet offering, a wearable invitation to live more intentionally, love more deeply, and move through the world with presence and grace.”
Prices start at INR 23,000. Available online.
