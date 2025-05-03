This collection celebrates women in every moment, not just the special ones

Nestled in the heart of North East India, Mizoram is a cultural gem, rich in heritage, tradition, and craft. Beyond its tranquil landscapes, the state is renowned for its vibrant textile legacy. Mizo women, with their artistry and skill, weave intricate patterns on traditional backstrap looms, crafting textiles that are more than just garments, they are living narratives inspired by nature, folklore, and ancestral wisdom.
Bringing this legacy to the forefront is fashion designer Hannah Khiangte, whose label is deeply rooted in the essence of Mizoram. Her latest collection, Rahbi Thar is a personal tribute to the journey of self-discovery and belonging. Through her work, she beautifully celebrates her roots while sharing the soulful artistry of her homeland with the world.
Hannah shares, “The word Rahbi Thar translates to ‘The New Era’ in my native tongue, and that idea forms the heart of this collection.” For her, it’s more than just fashion; it’s a heartfelt journey of returning to one’s roots, both physically and emotionally. “I wanted to create something that celebrates finding peace within oneself by reconnecting with where you come from,” she explains.
Deeply inspired by her heritage, childhood memories, and ancestral stories, Hannah believes it’s time for the world to truly see the artistry of Mizo textiles. “I hope this new era becomes a time when the world finally awakens to the beauty of our weaves,” she adds with quiet pride.
Rahbi Thar is a heartfelt celebration of the women who wear it, not just for grand occasions, but in the quiet, everyday moments of life. The collection pays tribute to the earthy textures, rich heritage, and the unbreakable bond Mizoram’s people share with their land. Hannah beautifully weaves personal memories into her designs. “One of the pieces, for instance, includes a floral embroidery inspired by how my grandmother playfully decorated her cushion covers,” she shares. “A small, intimate memory that found its way into my work.”
The edit showcases a blend of handwoven cotton, tulle, and lace, with a colour palette grounded in earthy tones like beige, deep browns, and soft whites, reflecting the warmth of the land. Each piece is meticulously embroidered, drawing inspiration from nature’s elements like leaves, vines, and birds, symbols of life in Mizoram. Hannah explains, “A Victorian-inspired top, crafted from delicate Chantilly lace, is layered over handwoven loom lining, merging romantic Victorian details with intricate local craftsmanship.”
Rahbi Thar offers a versatile mix of garments from traditional puans (wrap skirts) and reimagined power suits to blouses and modern bridal wear designed for every occasion. At the heart of the collection is the puan, a Mizo staple that shares its essence with wraps like the longyi (Myanmar), phanek (Manipur), mekhela (Assam), and mundu (Kerala). The campaign shoot, rooted in the theme of return, features women moving through nature, symbolising a journey back to heritage and self. “It was important for me to ground this collection in its own soil, both literally and metaphorically,”says Hannah.
Prices start at Rs 15,000.
Available online.
