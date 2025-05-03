This collection celebrates women in every moment, not just the special ones

Bringing this legacy to the forefront is fashion designer Hannah Khiangte, whose label is deeply rooted in the essence of Mizoram. Her latest collection, Rahbi Thar is a personal tribute to the journey of self-discovery and belonging. Through her work, she beautifully celebrates her roots while sharing the soulful artistry of her homeland with the world.

Hannah shares, “The word Rahbi Thar translates to ‘The New Era’ in my native tongue, and that idea forms the heart of this collection.” For her, it’s more than just fashion; it’s a heartfelt journey of returning to one’s roots, both physically and emotionally. “I wanted to create something that celebrates finding peace within oneself by reconnecting with where you come from,” she explains.