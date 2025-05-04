Designer Shirin Mann’s new collection captures the summer vibes of South African landscapes

Sand by Shirin’s summer edit, Savanna, is an evocative homage to the untamed beauty of Cape Town’s landscapes. The collection redefines effortless dressing with a contemporary interpretation of South African life, and offers silhouettes like flowing co-ords, billowing maxi dresses, and jumpsuits in pistachio, tangerine, lemon, rose, almond, truffle, latte, and blush. Apart from summer fabrics, linen, and cotton, innovative textiles like linen silk and neo metallic linen have also been used to capture the ever-changing landscapes. Along with the outfits, Sand introduces its first-ever brand merchandise—the stylish Savanna Totes, designed for adventure and everyday journeys. We chat with founder and designer Shirin Mann about the same.

Shirin Mann on capturing coastal wilds, conscious design, and what every woman needs in her summer wardrobe