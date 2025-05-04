Designer Shirin Mann’s new collection captures the summer vibes of South African landscapes
Sand by Shirin’s summer edit, Savanna, is an evocative homage to the untamed beauty of Cape Town’s landscapes. The collection redefines effortless dressing with a contemporary interpretation of South African life, and offers silhouettes like flowing co-ords, billowing maxi dresses, and jumpsuits in pistachio, tangerine, lemon, rose, almond, truffle, latte, and blush. Apart from summer fabrics, linen, and cotton, innovative textiles like linen silk and neo metallic linen have also been used to capture the ever-changing landscapes. Along with the outfits, Sand introduces its first-ever brand merchandise—the stylish Savanna Totes, designed for adventure and everyday journeys. We chat with founder and designer Shirin Mann about the same.
Shirin Mann on capturing coastal wilds, conscious design, and what every woman needs in her summer wardrobe
What’s the idea behind the collection?
Savanna is inspired by the wild, untamed beauty of South Africa, particularly the savanna landscapes and the coastal soul of Cape Town. It’s about reconnecting with nature and embracing a sense of freedom, fluidity, and effortless elegance. The idea was to create pieces that reflect that raw, sunlit simplicity and the magic of coexistence with the natural world.
How different is this collection from your previous ones?
It is, by far, our most ambitious and emotional campaign. It’s the first time we’ve shot a collection in such an immersive natural setting, among wild animals and vast, unfiltered landscapes. While our ethos of comfort and craftsmanship remains consistent, this collection pushes our design boundaries, introducing metallic linens, bolder colours, new cuts, and a stronger narrative about coexistence and conscious living.
How does sustainability come into play in your collections?
We work with ethical production partners, natural fabrics like organic cotton and linen, and keep our processes mindful and waste-conscious. We believe in creating pieces that last, not just in quality, but in emotional value too. Every garment is designed to be re-worn, re-loved, and reimagined across seasons.
How can a working woman incorporate a seamless look into her daily life?
It’s really about investing in versatile silhouettes and fabrics. Think elevated co-ords, wrap dresses, oversized shirts—pieces that are polished enough for meetings but can transition into a dinner or a sundowner with just a change of accessories or shoes.
What inspires you as a designer?
Travel, culture, and human connection. I’m always drawn to places that feel rich in soul, from the mountains of Ladakh to the savannas of South Africa. But equally, I’m inspired by everyday women—their strength, vulnerability, their evolving roles—and how fashion can empower them to feel more themselves.
What are some summer occasion party wardrobe must-haves?
A great co-ord set in a light, breathable fabric, an easy printed maxi dress, a statement kaftan, and a classic wrap that you can dress up or down.
What are your personal fashion choices?
I lean toward silhouettes that are relaxed but intentional—I love a good oversized shirt, fluid trousers, earthy tones, and anything linen. I prefer timeless over trendy, and I like pieces that hold meaning, travel well, and tell stories.