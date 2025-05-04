Payal Khandwala’s latest release is a saga in handwoven silk

A

The cornerstone of this release was an exploration of brocade as a craft, but to see it in a context devoid of the gold and silver metric threads that we typically associate with it. The idea was to create the details with subtle shifts of colour in woven silk yarn instead. This is the first time we’ve explored this version of handwoven brocade, which makes it quite different from our previous collections, especially in terms of the textures and details that we’ve created.