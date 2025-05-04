Sheetal Batra’s latest collection is replete with floral patterns
Designer Sheetal Batra ’s latest collection, Bahaar-e-Gul, is a poetic ode to nature’s bloom, capturing the gentle elegance of a vibrant garden. The collection is dipped in soft pastel floral hues like daisy ivory, gentle pink, sunny lemon yellow, and earthy neutrals like beige, soft off-rose, and muted green, evoking the warmth and serenity of nature’s palette. Each piece has refreshing floral motifs, intricate embroidery, and appliqué work. Flowing silhouettes and airy fabrics underscore the edit that also features Kashmiri tilla embroidery in select pieces. Sheetal takes us through the collection.
What inspired Bahaar-e-Gul ?
This collection is inspired by the delicate beauty of blooming flowers, reflecting the elegance and charm of spring. It celebrates the joy of living in the moment, where happiness isn’t just for special occasions, but something we can experience daily. The idea behind the collection is simple: to enjoy wearing a garment.
How different is this collection from your previous ones?
It’s a shift from our earlier, more traditionally elegant collections. This time, we’ve focused on pieces meant for everyday joy—easy silhouettes, whimsical floral motifs, and soft pastels that echo the carefree spirit of spring.
How does sustainability come into play in your collections?
For us, sustainability starts with longevity. If a garment lasts, it’s already sustainable in many ways. We use natural fabrics like silk, instead of synthetic materials, to ensure our pieces age well and feel beautiful over time. Every bit of fabric is accounted for, and waste fabric is repurposed into smaller products so nothing goes unused.
What is trending in festive occasion wear this summer?
This summer, we’re seeing a strong leaning toward light, breathable fabrics paired with intricate embroidery. Pastels and earthy neutrals continue to lead the palette, offering a beautiful balance for both daytime and evening wear. Farshi salwars have made a big comeback, and so have angrakhas.
What inspires you?
Nature is my biggest inspiration, the colours of a sunset, the texture of leaves, or the way flowers bloom with quiet confidence. I also draw from our rich heritage, which has so much depth and beauty. But more than anything, I’m inspired by the idea of creating clothes that celebrate everyday joy.
What are your fashion choices?
I lean toward pieces that are easy, elegant, and expressive. I love soft, layered fabrics and earthy tones—they make me feel grounded and calm. But I also enjoy adding moments of colour or pastel playfulness, depending on my mood.
What collections are you working on?
We’re working on multiple collections, and one of the projects we’re most excited about is a secret 'heritage' collection. It is deeply rooted in craft and aims at bringing our traditional artistry into focus in a special way.