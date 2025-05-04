Luxury menswear designer Surbhi Pansari opens up on her new collection 'The Ocean's Artisan'
Inspired by the vivacious and vibrant underwater life comprising coral reefs and marine life, Surbhi Pansari’s latest SS’25 collection ‘The Ocean’s Artisan’ is a fusion of elaborate craftsmanship, embroidery, and oceanic hues that redefine ethnic menswear with a refreshing artistic touch.
Excerpts:
What inspired you to take inspiration from the ocean for your latest collection?
Fashion is a reflection of culture, tradition, and innovation. Ethnic Menswear has always been a canvas for storytelling through rich textiles, intricate craftsmanship, and symbolic motifs. In this collection, the underwater world of aquatic life is a unique and mesmerizing source of inspiration. This collection is all about the ethereal beauty of marine creatures and coral reefs, creating an artistic line.
Tell us about the ensembles in the collection.
The collection showcases an array of products like Jackets, Kurtas, Blazer Suits, Shirts, etc
How does the theme of the collection coincide with summer wear trends?
Fabrics used in this collection are lightweight and breathable, perfect for the spring and summer seasons. Cotton silk and textured fabrics provide the perfect base for the intricate embellishments. The interplay of matte and glossy textures creates the ocean’s surface and its underwater treasures. The collection also integrates water effects and stroke prints, capturing the fluidity and motion of the ocean, resonating summer calmness. These prints replicate the swirling eddies, rippling tides, and cascading waves with intricate brushstroke patterns, giving the fabric a sense of movement and depth, perfect for the scorching summers.
Three fashion pieces that should be in a man’s wardrobe this summer.
My suggestions for summer, 2025 are as follows-
● A lightweight cotton kurta with subtle embroidery that embodies effortless elegance.
● A statement linen summer jacket in a fresh sea foam green or pastel hue to add a touch of sophistication.
● A breezy, printed shirt featuring soft aquatic motifs, perfect for a casual yet refined look.
How do you think men’s fashion has evolved?
Men’s fashion has evolved to embrace a balance between tradition and contemporary design. There is a growing appreciation for artisanal craftsmanship, intricate embroidery, and thoughtful detailing. The silhouettes have become more versatile, allowing men to experiment with layering, textures, and prints while still maintaining a sense of understated elegance.
