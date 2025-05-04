Luxury menswear designer Surbhi Pansari opens up on her new collection 'The Ocean's Artisan'

A

Fabrics used in this collection are lightweight and breathable, perfect for the spring and summer seasons. Cotton silk and textured fabrics provide the perfect base for the intricate embellishments. The interplay of matte and glossy textures creates the ocean’s surface and its underwater treasures. The collection also integrates water effects and stroke prints, capturing the fluidity and motion of the ocean, resonating summer calmness. These prints replicate the swirling eddies, rippling tides, and cascading waves with intricate brushstroke patterns, giving the fabric a sense of movement and depth, perfect for the scorching summers.