The ‘Noor’ collection is a symphony of nature and music

One of the standout features of Noor is the detachable, hand-embroidered straps on the necklaces, adding a new level of versatility to the collection. Neeti notes, “It’s all about giving the wearer the freedom to reinvent their look. Whether you’re dressing up or dressing down, you can mix and match the straps to suit your mood, style, or the occasion. It’s a simple yet thoughtful detail that makes each piece more adaptable to different moments in life.”

With every piece in Noor reflecting deep emotional storytelling, Neeti’s vision for the collection centers around individuality and self-expression. “Each piece has been designed with the idea that it can reflect the wearer’s personality, moods, and style. The combination of different gemstones adds to the uniqueness of every piece, allowing jewellery to feel like an extension of yourself, not just something to wear,” she says.