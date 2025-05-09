The ‘Noor’ collection is a symphony of nature and music

Oropel, the Mumbai-based luxury jewellery brand founded by Neeti Patwa, has unveiled its latest creation, Noor, a collection that strikes a perfect harmony between music and nature’s rhythms. For Neeti, both music and nature have always held a special place in her heart — music speaks to the soul, while the tranquility of nature inspires calmness and creativity. In Noor, she blends these two elements, creating pieces that balance nature’s serenity with the energy of music, aiming to stir emotions and connect deeply with the wearer. “I wanted the pieces to reflect that balance between the calmness of nature and the energy of music. Both bring out emotion, and that’s exactly what I wanted Noor to do—connect on a personal level,” Neeti shares.
The Noor collection is crafted with a modern twist on traditional Indian craftsmanship, featuring uncut lab-grown diamonds, green emeralds, red rubies, black onyx, and set in warm, radiant gold tones. These elements come together to form a timeless yet bold aesthetic. “Lab-grown diamonds have opened up more possibilities for me in creating jewellery. With Noor, I wanted to bring fresh, bold designs that still feel luxurious. These diamonds allow us to push the boundaries of creativity while maintaining the beauty and quality we stand for,” Neeti explains, highlighting how this modern approach is woven into every design.
One of the standout features of Noor is the detachable, hand-embroidered straps on the necklaces, adding a new level of versatility to the collection. Neeti notes, “It’s all about giving the wearer the freedom to reinvent their look. Whether you’re dressing up or dressing down, you can mix and match the straps to suit your mood, style, or the occasion. It’s a simple yet thoughtful detail that makes each piece more adaptable to different moments in life.”
With every piece in Noor reflecting deep emotional storytelling, Neeti’s vision for the collection centers around individuality and self-expression. “Each piece has been designed with the idea that it can reflect the wearer’s personality, moods, and style. The combination of different gemstones adds to the uniqueness of every piece, allowing jewellery to feel like an extension of yourself, not just something to wear,” she says.
The collection also tells a story through its colour symbolism — red for passion and strength, green for growth and renewal, gold for warmth and timelessness, and black for elegance and mystery. “Each colour has its own story to tell, and together they create a harmonious narrative that ties the entire collection together,” Neeti adds. It’s this attention to detail that ensures each piece resonates on a personal level with the wearer, embracing different facets of their journey.
Designed with versatility in mind, Noor effortlessly transitions from day to night. “I wanted it to work for any moment,” Neeti explains. “You can start with a casual look, adding bold earrings and a ring, and then just add a necklace to complete the look for the evening. It’s simple, elegant, and doesn’t require a full outfit change.” This makes Noor not just a collection, but an investment in timeless, adaptable beauty.
Looking ahead, Neeti envisions Noor becoming more than just a luxury piece — a future heirloom. “The customisable straps mean it can carry the memories of special moments and evolve with each generation,” she says, speaking of the collection’s lasting appeal.
For Neeti, the journey with Oropel began when she designed her own wedding jewellery, a passion project that unknowingly laid the foundation for the brand. “What started as designing meaningful pieces for friends and family turned into something much bigger,” Neeti reflects. In 2020, Oropel was officially launched, with a mission to create fine jewellery that is both beautiful and deeply personal.
“Jewellery should be more than just beautiful — it should hold meaning,” Neeti asserts. “It’s about how it makes you feel, or the memories it brings back. Whether it’s for a wedding, a milestone, or just a reminder of who you are, each piece tells a story.” This belief lies at the heart of Oropel, where every piece is designed to celebrate life’s most precious moments through jewellery.
As for jewellery trends, Neeti prefers pieces that stand the test of time rather than fleeting trends. “We believe in classic, meaningful pieces. Personalisation and wearability are what matter most to us,” she says. “When it comes to trends, I tend to prefer bold statement studs and rings—pieces that stand out but still feel classy. Ultimately, the best trend is wearing what feels right for you.” Noor encapsulates this ethos, offering timeless, versatile pieces that speak to both tradition and modernity, ensuring that the wearer feels truly connected to their jewellery.
Prices start at INR 1,20,000.
Available in stores.
