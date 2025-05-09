Unrush’s The Versatile Edit brings practical luxury to modern wardrobes

In today’s world of shifting schedules and multi-purpose spaces, effortless dressing isn’t just a preference—it’s become a way of life. We gravitate toward pieces that work as hard as we do—styles that can take us from Zoom meetings to coffee runs, dinner parties to downtime, without skipping a beat. This new era of style isn’t dictated by seasonal trends but by real-world flexibility—and Unrush is leading the charge with its latest release, The Versatile Edit.
More than just a fashion collection, The Versatile Edit is a thoughtful response to the evolving relationship we have with our clothes. “At Unrush, we believe that true style isn’t about fleeting trends—it’s about pieces that seamlessly adapt to your life. This collection was inspired by the idea of clothing that moves with you—from work to a dinner date, from travel to lounging at home,” says Pragya Priyali, co-founder and creative director at Unrush.
Seasonless by design
Crafted from breathable, locally sourced fabrics like cotton blends, linen, and soft handwoven textiles, each garment is designed to offer both comfort and longevity. The pieces feel as good as they look, ageing beautifully over time while remaining relevant regardless of the season. “Sustainability isn’t just about fabric. It’s also about making pieces that people will want to wear for years,” Pragya notes.
And wear them they will. The collection’s silhouettes are intentionally designed to flatter various body types and adapt to different settings. Subtle tailoring, soft drapes, and wrap styles allow wearers to dress each piece up or down. Whether belted for structure or worn loose for ease, every look in The Versatile Edit brings a sense of relaxed sophistication. “We test every piece for styling flexibility. It’s about how people actually wear their clothes in everyday life,” explains Pragya.
One standout is the Cora Set in earth violet, which Pragya describes as “effortless elegance with a modern edge.” Featuring a raised neckline, razor sleeves, pintuck detailing, and elasticated pants, the set embodies the balance of form and function. “It transitions seamlessly from casual to semi-formal—just like the women who wear it.”
Tonal choices reflect the brand’s aesthetic of subtlety and warmth —earthy neutrals, soft whites, and dusky hues that can be easily mixed, matched, and layered. It’s this commitment to quiet, wearable luxury that makes The Versatile Edit feel like a collection for real lives—not runways.
Price starts at Rs 3,500. Available online.
