Unrush’s The Versatile Edit brings practical luxury to modern wardrobes

In today’s world of shifting schedules and multi-purpose spaces, effortless dressing isn’t just a preference—it’s become a way of life. We gravitate toward pieces that work as hard as we do—styles that can take us from Zoom meetings to coffee runs, dinner parties to downtime, without skipping a beat. This new era of style isn’t dictated by seasonal trends but by real-world flexibility—and Unrush is leading the charge with its latest release, The Versatile Edit.

More than just a fashion collection, The Versatile Edit is a thoughtful response to the evolving relationship we have with our clothes. “At Unrush, we believe that true style isn’t about fleeting trends—it’s about pieces that seamlessly adapt to your life. This collection was inspired by the idea of clothing that moves with you—from work to a dinner date, from travel to lounging at home,” says Pragya Priyali, co-founder and creative director at Unrush.

Seasonless by design

Crafted from breathable, locally sourced fabrics like cotton blends, linen, and soft handwoven textiles, each garment is designed to offer both comfort and longevity. The pieces feel as good as they look, ageing beautifully over time while remaining relevant regardless of the season. “Sustainability isn’t just about fabric. It’s also about making pieces that people will want to wear for years,” Pragya notes.