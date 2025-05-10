A sparkling salute to supermoms: This new jewellery collection shines with purpose and love

Conscious craftsmanship

What sets this collection apart is its unwavering commitment to conscious craftsmanship. Each piece is made using lab-grown diamonds—offering the same brilliance and durability as natural stones, but with a significantly lighter environmental footprint. Diamonds of 1.00 carat and above are IGI-certified, ensuring impeccable quality and ethical transparency.

From delicate studs and pendants to stackable rings, elegant bracelets, bangles, and nose pins, the collection is tailored for moms who express their individuality through meaningful, wearable pieces. Designed to layer, mix, or shine solo, every item allows personalisation in yellow, white, or rose gold, making each gift a perfect reflection of your mother’s unique style.

More than just jewellery, Crafted With Purpose, Given With Love is a celebration of the modern mother—a woman who shines with her own light, fueled by resilience and purpose. And like Craftier’s lab-grown diamonds, her brilliance comes without compromise.

Price on request. Available online.