Aakaar captures the dance between structure and fluidity

We, as humans, are in a constant state of becoming — shifting through emotions, seasons of life, and unseen transformations. With every experience, we bend, mould, break, rebuild; we carry fragments, let go of some, and emerge altered, never quite the same again. This quiet yet profound evolution lies at the heart of Chokhi Chorri’s new collection Aakaar.

The inspiration behind Aakaar comes from the many forms that dwell all around us

Designer Ankita Agarwal shares the philosophy behind Aakaar, explaining that the word itself means ‘form’ — interpreted as “a shape of its own.” She says, “The inspiration behind Aakaar comes from the many forms that dwell all around us — in architecture, in nature, and within human beings.”

For her, Aakaar is more than a design concept. “We, as human beings, are nothing but forms shaped occasion wear by narratives and notions we’ve been conditioned into. We shift and adapt according to the situations life throws at us. We become, we dissolve, we reform — never the same, never still.”