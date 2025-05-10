Aakaar captures the dance between structure and fluidity

We, as humans, are in a constant state of becoming — shifting through emotions, seasons of life, and unseen transformations. With every experience, we bend, mould, break, rebuild; we carry fragments, let go of some, and emerge altered, never quite the same again. This quiet yet profound evolution lies at the heart of Chokhi Chorri’s new collection Aakaar.
Designer Ankita Agarwal shares the philosophy behind Aakaar, explaining that the word itself means ‘form’ — interpreted as “a shape of its own.” She says, “The inspiration behind Aakaar comes from the many forms that dwell all around us — in architecture, in nature, and within human beings.”
For her, Aakaar is more than a design concept. “We, as human beings, are nothing but forms shaped occasion wear by narratives and notions we’ve been conditioned into. We shift and adapt according to the situations life throws at us. We become, we dissolve, we reform — never the same, never still.”
The motifs in the collection draw from Art Deco architecture, known for its interplay of rigid lines and soft curves. Ankita and her team have translated this tension into embroidery on fluid silhouettes. “Still is never still when it moves with a living being,” she adds.
Prioritising skin-friendly and season-appropriate materials, Ankita says, “We’ve selected fabrics that have a beautiful fall and move effortlessly, aligning with our brand’s aesthetic of easy, comfortable clothing.” The collection features handwoven silks, chanderi, and malai cotton — all known for their softness and breathable texture.The thoughtful choice of textiles is teamed with an earthy colour palette.
Women can pull off these outfits at various intimate gatherings, official formal parties, brunches, musical nights and many other such events. “Aakaar evokes a sense of understated luxury, quiet confidence, and the beauty of being unapologetically yourself,” adds Ankita. Whether paired with contemporary separates or worn as standalone statements, these garments reveal new dimensions every time, echoing the ever-changing forms we all embody.
Prices start at Rs 14,000.
Available online.