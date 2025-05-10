New launches

Celebrate Mother's Day with this personalised jewellery honouring women's roles

Discover the mother-daughter legacy in Nishani Studio's customisable jewellery
This Mother’s Day, Nishani Studio, India’s first truly customisable jewellery brand, presents a deeply personal collection that celebrates the powerful connections between mothers, daughters, sisters, and the many roles women embody every day. Co-founded by Suhani and her mother, Debi, Nishani is a mother-daughter brand at its very core, and this special collection brings that legacy to life in every carefully crafted detail. The Mother’s Day Collection features five exquisite pieces, each one a heartfelt tribute to love, identity, and the stories we share.

Mix, match, and personalise

The Mother-Daughter Bracelet & Necklace Set is adorned with thoughtfully chosen gemstones, each symbolizing unique emotions and qualities that reflect the bond between a mother and her daughter. The Mother, Daughter, Sister Bracelet is a celebration of the multifaceted roles women play in each other’s lives, standing as a symbol of sisterhood, solidarity, and shared strength. The Mama Ring & Mama Charm, elegant and sentimental, are designed to be versatile, echoing the same gemstones seen throughout the collection. These pieces are perfect for layering or gifting, creating timeless memories.

Nishani’s signature modular style is at the heart of this capsule collection, designed to be mixed, matched, and personalised, allowing every wearer to create jewellery that tells their own meaningful story. “Our Mother’s Day collection is not just jewellery—it’s an emotion,” says Suhani Garg, co-founder of Nishani. “Every gemstone was chosen for a reason, every design has a story. As a brand born from the bond between my mother and me, this collection is a love letter to every woman who nurtures, inspires, and empowers.”

Nishani continues to redefine jewellery as a form of personal expression with its sleek design, Jaipur-rooted colour palette, and global sensibility. The brand empowers women to embrace their individuality and style through elegant, empowering, and unforgettable pieces that speak their language.

Prices start at ₹2,700.

Available online.

The ‘Noor’ collection is a symphony of nature and music
