Celebrate Mother’s Day with this personalised jewellery honouring women’s roles

Nishani’s signature modular style is at the heart of this capsule collection, designed to be mixed, matched, and personalised, allowing every wearer to create jewellery that tells their own meaningful story. “Our Mother’s Day collection is not just jewellery—it’s an emotion,” says Suhani Garg, co-founder of Nishani. “Every gemstone was chosen for a reason, every design has a story. As a brand born from the bond between my mother and me, this collection is a love letter to every woman who nurtures, inspires, and empowers.”