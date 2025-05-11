Nerige Story unveils an 80s-inspired Vintage Collection starring Kannada actress Shanvi Srivastava

While other labels are busy sprinting toward the next big trend, Nerige Story chooses to stand still and reminisce about the past. Inspired from the ’80s, their latest Vintage Collection doesn’t just unveil a humongous range of 80 new saris — it resurrects the memory, emotion and cultural legacy of the bygone times.

Dipped in ethereal hues, turmeric and temple smoke, the saris come alive in combinations that probably our grandmothers wore with quiet pride: mustard with bottle green, deep maroon, peacock blue with pink and the legendary MS blue with vermilion. “An ode to heirloom saris, age-old colour combinations and the quiet beauty of South Indian textile traditions. These are not just colours — they’re moods, memories and echoes of festive mornings, temple visits and family portraits from another time,” Pooja Nadig, co-founder, narrates.