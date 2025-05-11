Nerige Story unveils an 80s-inspired Vintage Collection starring Kannada actress Shanvi Srivastava

While other labels are busy sprinting toward the next big trend, Nerige Story chooses to stand still and reminisce about the past. Inspired from the ’80s, their latest Vintage Collection doesn’t just unveil a humongous range of 80 new saris — it resurrects the memory, emotion and cultural legacy of the bygone times.
Dipped in ethereal hues, turmeric and temple smoke, the saris come alive in combinations that probably our grandmothers wore with quiet pride: mustard with bottle green, deep maroon, peacock blue with pink and the legendary MS blue with vermilion. “An ode to heirloom saris, age-old colour combinations and the quiet beauty of South Indian textile traditions. These are not just colours — they’re moods, memories and echoes of festive mornings, temple visits and family portraits from another time,” Pooja Nadig, co-founder, narrates.
The details not only lie in the vibrant jewel tones but also in the motifs. Temple gopuram motifs rise like ancient silhouettes across the edge, whispering devotion. “Intricately woven temple patterns echo the silhouette of temple gopurams; rudraksham motifs symbolise spirituality and protection; while delicate floral buttas bloom across the body of the sari, reminiscent of garden rituals and the scent of jasmine,” she reveals.
True to its heritage, the collection features a signature silk-cotton blend: 70 percent pure silk for that rich nerige drape, 30 percent cotton to lend lightness and ease. “This blend allows the sari to be lightweight, fuss-free and more accessible in pricing, making luxury a little more reachable. They fall gracefully, pleat effortlessly and carry that unmistakable Nerige Story sheen,” she elucidates.
To embody this vision, Nerige turned to acclaimed Kannada actress Shanvi Srivastava. Shot in a series of warm, intimate frames, the campaign feels less like a photoshoot and more like flipping through an old family album. “We designed this edit keeping the women who treasure the charm of the past in mind and those that are drawn to vintage aesthetics, especially those reminiscent of heirloom saris, classic films and traditional rituals.” she shares.
₹3,199 onwards. Available online.