Breaking bridal jewellery traditions with bold new designs

Wedding jewellery goes far beyond the rings exchanged at the altar. Brides, grooms, and marriers of all genders can enhance the impact of their wedding-day looks with heirlooms and gorgeous new gems. While many will stick to classics—diamonds, pearls, gold, and silver—it’s fun to break with tradition and embrace bold shapes and unique stones. Of course, when you’re already wearing a show-stopping gown or tux, achieving the right balance with accessories is key to complementing your look.
Enter Indriya, the jewellery brand from the Aditya Birla Group, which makes its bridal debut with a thoughtfully designed collection of gold, diamond, and polki jewellery. With designs that blend heritage with innovation, Indriya caters to today’s diverse, individualistic, and style-conscious brides.
“Indian weddings are deeply rooted in customs that vary across regions and communities,” says Abhishek Rastogi, head of product design, R&D at Indriya. “The modern Indian bride embraces her cultural heritage while adding progressive, personal touches. That’s what inspired us to curate a collection that reflects this balance.”
One standout piece, the showstopper guluband, combines the popular South Indian jhumki earring form with the intricate Jaipuri takkar-ka-kaam technique—resulting in a look that’s unique, differentiated, and never seen before.
Regal elegance
From ornate rani-haars to minimalist naths, the collection is as versatile as it is opulent. Each piece is tailored to appeal to brides with varied tastes—whether they lean toward regal maximalism or minimalist elegance.
“We believe in blending minimalism into regal aesthetics,” adds Abhishek. “Every piece is a conscious mix of clean, modern silhouettes with meaningful ancient motifs to appeal to today’s evolving preferences.”
In addition to visual appeal, comfort is a central tenet of Indriya’s design philosophy. Traditional bridal jewellery is often heavy and cumbersome. Indriya solves this by creating modular neckwear that can be layered for impact but worn individually for comfort.
“Our goal was to retain the grandeur of heirloom pieces while infusing wearability. We’ve used modern techniques like 3D printing and stamping to create jewellery that’s lighter, ergonomic, and more affordable,” says Abhishek.
With over 16,000 ergonomic designs in their portfolio, Indriya is reimagining bridal jewellery as both stylish and practical—jewels that shine on the wedding day and beyond.
Price starts at Rs 50,000.
Available online
