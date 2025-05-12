Breaking bridal jewellery traditions with bold new designs

Wedding jewellery goes far beyond the rings exchanged at the altar. Brides, grooms, and marriers of all genders can enhance the impact of their wedding-day looks with heirlooms and gorgeous new gems. While many will stick to classics—diamonds, pearls, gold, and silver—it’s fun to break with tradition and embrace bold shapes and unique stones. Of course, when you’re already wearing a show-stopping gown or tux, achieving the right balance with accessories is key to complementing your look.

Enter Indriya, the jewellery brand from the Aditya Birla Group, which makes its bridal debut with a thoughtfully designed collection of gold, diamond, and polki jewellery. With designs that blend heritage with innovation, Indriya caters to today’s diverse, individualistic, and style-conscious brides.

“Indian weddings are deeply rooted in customs that vary across regions and communities,” says Abhishek Rastogi, head of product design, R&D at Indriya. “The modern Indian bride embraces her cultural heritage while adding progressive, personal touches. That’s what inspired us to curate a collection that reflects this balance.”