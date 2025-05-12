This collection transforms waste into wearable stories of resilience and craftsmanship

In an age where fashion often races ahead of meaning, Folk & Fab chooses to pause — to listen, reflect, and create with intention. Their latest collection, Eternal Cycle, is a quiet rebellion against disposable design and trend-chasing. Rooted in nature’s rhythms and the resilience of the human spirit, the collection explores the cycles of destruction, creation, and renewal through heir clothing.
“Our design vocabulary is a dialogue between culture, nature, and human experience,” says Ahmed M, the founder. “We blend hand-drawn illustration, symbolism, and texture with silhouettes that feel relaxed yet purposeful.” Nowhere is this more evident than in Eternal Cycle, which emerged from the brand’s early struggles — leftover fabric, minor manufacturing defects, and the dilemma of waste. Rather than discard, they chose to regenerate. “We asked ourselves, what if these setbacks were actually the beginning of something beautiful?”
The collection unfolds across three chapters: Destruction, with bleached effects, distressed patches, and torn surfaces that speak to erosion and the passage of time; Creation, where fragmented textiles are meticulously reassembled and printed with cyanotype card motifs symbolising fate, chance, and rebirth; and Renewal, with silhouettes inspired by natural formations like lagoons, rendered in flowing, layered design.
Each piece in Eternal Cycle is crafted from 100 per cent cotton terry or ribbed fabric, chosen for its durability and ability to carry handcrafted techniques. The palette — faded mantis green, ivory, omphalodes blue, and deep prussian — mirrors the emotional landscape of the collection: decay, reflection, and hope.
One standout is Creation, the collection’s signature piece. “It’s made from nearly 66 individual scraps — cut, placed, and sewn by hand — with embroidered card suits on each patch,” Ahmed shares. “It’s about rebuilding from fragments and celebrating the raw beauty of imperfection.”
Sustainability is not an afterthought but the collection’s very core. Every piece either repurposes waste, reuses materials, or employs low-impact techniques like hand distressing and natural sunlight printing. “We took chances — waiting on the sun for cyanotypes, testing countless threads — but we stayed true to the process,” Ahmed elaborates.
The collection doesn’t only showcase intricate craftsmanship but also carries a deeper message: resilience is an art form. “Even from broken pieces, powerful stories can emerge,” Ahmed signs off.
Prices start at INR 1,560.
Available online.
Email: anshula.u@newindianexpress.com
X: @ indulgexpress