Zodiac-inspired jewellery edit for Taurus season: Bold, elegant, unapologetic

Taurus season is here—and with it comes a cosmic celebration of strength, sensuality, and style. Leading the charge is Treasures by Tiara, the jewellery label known for its opulent yet meaningful designs. This month, founder Tiara Dhody unveils a zodiac-inspired edit that captures everything the Taurus sign embodies: elegance, resilience, and unapologetic individuality.
“This collection is a love letter to Taurus energy,” says Tiara. “We wanted to create pieces that feel bold yet grounded—just like the Taurus spirit.”
The Taurus Edit isn’t just about astrology—it’s about jewellery that means something. From fiery rubies and shimmering golds to pieces that transition seamlessly from beach getaways to boardroom meetings, every item in the collection speaks to Taurus’ multidimensional power.
A fiery touch of romance
For those ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty and love, the Love Pendant is the perfect statement piece. Crafted with rich red rubies, this necklace is “more than just adornment—it’s passion you can wear,” Tiara shares. “It celebrates the fire and heart Taurus carries within.”
Equally captivating is the Ruby Cuff from the Romantic Collection. “Taurus women are always on the move, but they never compromise on elegance,” she says. This cuff combines silver and ruby to create a look that’s dynamic, durable, and perfect for both daytime hustle and evening glamour.
Luxury meets laid-back charm
Even when Taurus is in vacation mode, the style remains unmistakable. Enter the Beach Bracelet, a luminous blend of gold polish, rubies, Swarovski diamonds, and silver. “It’s meant for those spontaneous beach trips or rooftop sunsets. It’s luxury, but it doesn’t scream—it radiates,” says Tiara.
Individuality, amplified
Known for their eye-catching presence, Taureans will love the Charm Earrings—a colourful symphony of 9KT gold, rubies, emeralds, and mother of pearl. “These earrings are a celebration of your unique personality. They’re fun, bold, and impossible to ignore,” she notes.
And for those who prefer a more tailored touch, the Coin Cufflinks deliver quiet power. Crafted in 9KT gold with ruby insets, they channel Taurus’ natural leadership. “They’re perfect for someone who leads with both heart and strength,” Tiara adds.
In essence, The Taurus Edit isn’t just jewellery—it’s energy. “It’s about reminding yourself that you’re grounded, radiant, and completely in charge. Every piece is like a little reminder that you are your own greatest treasure,” she signs off.
Price on request. Available online.