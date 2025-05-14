Zodiac-inspired jewellery edit for Taurus season: Bold, elegant, unapologetic

Taurus season is here—and with it comes a cosmic celebration of strength, sensuality, and style. Leading the charge is Treasures by Tiara, the jewellery label known for its opulent yet meaningful designs. This month, founder Tiara Dhody unveils a zodiac-inspired edit that captures everything the Taurus sign embodies: elegance, resilience, and unapologetic individuality.

“This collection is a love letter to Taurus energy,” says Tiara. “We wanted to create pieces that feel bold yet grounded—just like the Taurus spirit.”

The Taurus Edit isn’t just about astrology—it’s about jewellery that means something. From fiery rubies and shimmering golds to pieces that transition seamlessly from beach getaways to boardroom meetings, every item in the collection speaks to Taurus’ multidimensional power.

A fiery touch of romance

For those ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty and love, the Love Pendant is the perfect statement piece. Crafted with rich red rubies, this necklace is “more than just adornment—it’s passion you can wear,” Tiara shares. “It celebrates the fire and heart Taurus carries within.”