Astrid by Kelby Huston is a statement in quiet luxury

We all have moments when we prefer not to use a bright pop of colour but still want to add some character to our look. For those times, a carefully crafted accessory can speak volumes. Enter Kelby Huston, a brand born out of a deep appreciation for timeless craftsmanship and a love for leather. Founded by Keshav Munjal, who was captivated by the artistry of leathercraft despite not having a formal design background, Kelby Huston blends minimalist, modern aesthetics with the soul of traditional craftsmanship.

Keshav explains, “I’ve always been fascinated by leather—the way it ages, how it tells a story over time. The brand is about celebrating that story, creating pieces that don’t just look good but feel like a part of your life.” This philosophy is brought to life through each meticulously designed piece, where every stitch and curve tells its own story.