Astrid by Kelby Huston is a statement in quiet luxury

We all have moments when we prefer not to use a bright pop of colour but still want to add some character to our look. For those times, a carefully crafted accessory can speak volumes. Enter Kelby Huston, a brand born out of a deep appreciation for timeless craftsmanship and a love for leather. Founded by Keshav Munjal, who was captivated by the artistry of leathercraft despite not having a formal design background, Kelby Huston blends minimalist, modern aesthetics with the soul of traditional craftsmanship.
Keshav explains, “I’ve always been fascinated by leather—the way it ages, how it tells a story over time. The brand is about celebrating that story, creating pieces that don’t just look good but feel like a part of your life.” This philosophy is brought to life through each meticulously designed piece, where every stitch and curve tells its own story.
The latest addition to the lineup is the Astrid Collection. Designed to speak softly but with strength, this collection captures the essence of modern minimalism fused with timeless elegance. As Keshav puts it, “Astrid is about finding beauty in stillness. In a world that often feels too loud, this collection brings a sense of calm and purpose. It’s a quiet statement for those who understand that simplicity holds power.”
The name Astrid, meaning divinely beautiful, sets the tone for the entire collection. “Astrid isn’t about seeking attention. It’s about commanding it through understated beauty. The pieces are designed for the woman who moves with intention, curates her wardrobe with thought, and lives with clarity,” Keshav shares.
Drawing inspiration from the calm that winter brings, Astrid embodies soft light, clean lines, and the confidence that solitude can foster. Keshav reflects, “I wanted the collection to feel like a moment of pause—a reflection of stillness, where everything is in its place. It’s about quiet elegance that can transition from intimate, everyday moments to bold, timeless statements.”
The colour palette of Astrid is intentionally grounded and natural, featuring tones that feel both rich and enduring. Espresso brown and cognac leather exude warmth, evoking imagery of winter bark, worn books, and slow-brewed rituals. Burgundy wine adds a touch of richness, reminiscent of velvet evenings and vintage allure. Finally, jet black anchors the collection with a sharp, modern ease—fitting for those who appreciate permanence in their style.
Keshav explains, “I wanted to create a collection that could stand the test of time, one that would resonate not just in the moment but years down the line.”
Price on request. Available online.
